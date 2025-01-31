Capitol Hill — Vice President and President of the Liberian Senate, Jeremiah Kpan Koung, has warned that the patience of Liberians is wearing thin under the Unity Party administration. He said there is the urgent need for economic transformation and tangible progress.

Speaking at the opening of the 55th National Legislature's Second Regular Session on Thursday, January 30, 2025, VP Koung stated that citizens expect meaningful improvements in their daily lives, not empty promises.

"Our people are the true custodians of this nation's peace, and their interests must guide our actions and decisions," Koung declared. His statement underscores mounting public frustration, placing increasing pressure on the Boakai-Koung administration to deliver on its campaign promises, particularly in addressing economic hardships.

Despite the call for urgency, VP Koung urged national leaders to work together in addressing Liberia's pressing economic and social challenges. He reassured the public of the Senate's commitment to advocating for their welfare and vowed to be a steadfast voice for the people.

"Your trust in us is our greatest mandate, and we will strive each day to honor it," he asserted.

Koung further called on senators to approach their legislative duties with patriotism, integrity, and a deep sense of national service. He stressed the need for bold decisions, decisive actions, and unwavering dedication to governance.

"Together, we can transform challenges into opportunities, divisions into unity, and aspirations into achievements. Liberia's future is bright, but it requires our collective commitment," he stated.

The Vice President also took a moment to honor the late Senator Prince Y. Johnson, acknowledging his contributions to the legislature and the people of Nimba County.

"Today is a sad day for me, for the Honorable Senate, and for our nation as we observe the vacant seat of a fallen statesman," Koung lamented, calling for a moment of silence.

VP Koung did not shy away from addressing the ongoing leadership crisis in the House of Representatives, describing it as a major test for Liberia's democracy.

"Our democracy has been challenged in recent months, from the political impasse on Capitol Hill to the unfortunate fire incident," he noted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He urged lawmakers to rise above personal interests and prioritize national reconciliation and governance. "Now, more than ever, we must put Liberia first," he emphasized.

Koung rallied senators to support President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, which he described as the key to economic recovery and national progress.

"I call on all senators, regardless of political persuasion, to unite behind this national development blueprint," he urged.