Liberia: Govt Strikes U.S.$374k Settlement With Governor Tarlue

Monrovia — The fight against corruption under President Joseph Nyumah Boakai's Unity Party (UP)-led government has drawn sharp public criticism. Many see the administration's handling of corruption as an early failure to address the issue that has stifled Liberia's progress across various sectors.

One of the most contentious incidents involves the government's decision to pay over $374,000 to former Central Bank Governor Alloysius Tarlue, who was suspended by President Boakai over allegations of corruption. This move has left many supporters of the administration and the general public in shock.

The government had accused Tarlue of violating the Public Financial Management (PFM) Law, and also misappropriating significant sums of money.

President Boakai's decision to suspend Tarlue stemmed from a report by the General Auditing Commission (GAC), which covered the period from January 1, 2018, to December 31, 2023. The report highlighted financial irregularities and non-compliance at the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) during Tarlue's tenure. According to the GAC audit, CBL management exceeded approved expenditure limits by $19.31 million between 2018 and 2022. The report further noted that budget expenditure projections often surpassed revenue projections, leading to financing deficits.

The GAC also flagged CBL leadership's failure to comply with the Public Financial Management Law, the Liberian Constitution, the Public Procurement and Concessions Act, and other relevant regulations. These findings, deemed severe and unforgivable, were cited as the basis for Tarlue's indefinite suspension. However, despite these allegations, no prosecution followed.

Tarlue responded by filing a lawsuit with the Supreme Court, demanding reinstatement and payment of his benefits. He argued that he had done nothing wrong and that his suspension was unjustified. Tarlue, appointed by former President George Weah in 2021, was serving a five-year tenure before his suspension.

Leaked documents obtained by The Liberian Investigator reveal that the government entered into a "Settlement and Release Agreement" with Tarlue, agreeing to pay him $374,239.24. The agreement stated that this payment represented compensation for the unexpired term of his tenure and would settle all claims against the government. In return, Tarlue agreed to relinquish his position voluntarily and waive all rights associated with the role.

At his confirmation hearing, Acting CBL Governor Henry Saamoi, who has been nominated to succeed Tarlue, confirmed the settlement. Saamoi pledged to maintain the CBL's independence and focus on enhancing its operations.

The settlement has drawn widespread criticism, with Margibi County Representative Clarence Gahr, Chairperson of the Joint Legislative Public Accounts Committee, accusing the government of backdoor deals that allow officials implicated in corruption to evade accountability. "The government's approach undermines the fight against corruption. Officials facing audit probes should not be rewarded with settlements that allow them to walk away without answering serious questions," Gahr stated.

The controversy has intensified public doubts about President Boakai's commitment to tackling corruption. Critics argue that the administration's anti-corruption efforts amount to little more than public relations stunts. Gahr further alleged that the Boakai administration is using institutions like the GAC as political tools to remove officials and replace them with loyalists. "This is not genuine accountability; it's a political maneuver," Gahr said.

The settlement agreement with Tarlue was meant to remain confidential but leaked documents have now sparked public outrage. Former CBL Governor Tarlue was represented by Counselor Tiawon Gongloe's law firm, while Justice Minister Oswald Tweh and Acting CBL Governor Henry Saamoi signed on behalf of the government.

President Boakai, who campaigned in 2023 on a platform of zero tolerance for corruption, now faces criticism for what many see as a failure to deliver on his promises. During his campaign, he condemned former President Weah's administration for overlooking corruption and pledged to hold officials accountable based on GAC audit reports. However, recent actions suggest a shift towards creating opportunities for political allies rather than genuine reform.

Similar controversies have arisen at the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), where Commissioners were suspended indefinitely, leading to court proceedings against the Executive. Despite the court ordering their reinstatement, President Boakai appointed loyalists, including Patrick Honnah, Abdullah Kamara, and former Representative Clarence Massaquoi, to key LTA positions, further fueling allegations of cronyism.