Liberia: Rep. Williams Raises Alarm Over Illegal Burkinabe Presence in Southeast

Capitol Hill — Maryland County District 2 Representative Anthony F. Williams has renewed calls for urgent government action to address the illegal influx of Burkinabe nationals into southeastern Liberia, citing security threats and environmental risks.

In a formal communication to the plenary, Rep. Williams urged the House of Representatives to summon key government institutions responsible for immigration, security, and land management to outline their strategies for addressing the issue.

He expressed alarm over the growing number of Burkinabe nationals, including women and children, settling in remote border areas. Reports indicate that an estimated 23,000 Burkinabe refugees have registered with the Liberia Refugee Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC) office in Grand Gedeh County alone. Overall, approximately 40,000 Burkinabe nationals are believed to be in the southeastern region.

"The presence of Burkinabe nationals in our country has been a pressing issue for years, posing serious security threats. This matter demands urgent attention because it bears similarities to the early stages of the crisis in Mali," Williams cautioned.

He warned that some illegal Burkinabe settlers were reportedly engaged in illicit activities, including the manufacture of single-barrel guns, posing direct threats to local communities. Additionally, he highlighted concerns over unauthorized land occupation, farming, mining, hunting, and pit sawing--all carried out without proper documentation.

Rep. Williams also raised concerns about potential social unrest, warning that unregulated migration could expose Liberia to external security threats. "We must act swiftly to prevent social unrest and potential xenophobic reactions. Our limited resources hinder effective border protection, making collaborative efforts among relevant agencies even more urgent," he emphasized.

The influx of Burkinabe nationals has heightened tensions in the region, with residents fearing environmental degradation due to unsanctioned farming and resource extraction. Growing concerns over land disputes between migrants and local communities further underscore the urgency of the matter.

In response, House leadership has taken charge of the issue, referring it to the relevant committees for investigation. Lawmakers have assured the public that appropriate actions will be taken to address the situation.

With the continued influx of Burkinabe nationals, Rep. Williams stressed the need for decisive government action to safeguard national security, protect the environment, and uphold the rule of law.