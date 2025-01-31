Nigeria: Yoruba Youths Oppose Sultan's Support for Sharia in South-West

The Yoruba Nation Youths, both in Nigeria and the diaspora, have issued a strong warning to the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, against pushing for the establishment of Sharia courts in South-West states.

In a joint statement, Prophet Ayodele Ologunloluwa, Yoruba National Youth Leader (Diaspora), and Comrade Oyegunle Oluwamayowa Omotoyole, Homebase Leader, expressed concern over what they described as an attempt by the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) to impose Sharia law in the South-West, warning that it could destabilize the region.

They described the move as part of a broader agenda to "enslave and conquer" the Yoruba people. "We reject Sharia law or courts in Yoruba Land. This scheme is hypocritical and contrary to our culture, tradition, and lifestyle," the statement read.

The youth leaders urged traditional rulers and governors in the region to resist the proposal, cautioning them against being deceived into supporting it.

The statement comes in response to a press release by the Deputy National Legal Adviser of the NSCIA, Imam Haroun Muhammad Eze, dated January 29, 2025, which advocated for the establishment of Sharia Arbitration Panels in Ekiti, Oyo, and other parts of the South-West. Eze cited Section 275 of the 1999 Constitution as a legal basis for Sharia Courts of Appeal, similar to Customary Courts of Appeal.

The Yoruba youths dismissed this justification as "laughable" and "suicidal," stating that such a move would destabilize the region and lead to unrest.

They argued that the 12 Northern states where Sharia law is practiced have become characterized by poverty, corruption, terrorism, and instability. "Yoruba Land is distinct from the North, and Sharia law contradicts our culture and tradition," they emphasized.

The youths warned that any attempt to establish Sharia courts in the South-West would be seen as a call for civil unrest. "We will resist it with our last blood. Sharia is alien to our culture, and it has no place in Yoruba Land."

They urged the Governors and Traditional Rulers of the region to stand firm against the NSCIA's proposal, stressing that peace and development in Yoruba Land must not be compromised.