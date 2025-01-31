Liberia: Chief Justice Yuoh, Others Facing Legal Challenges By Magistrates Over Dismissal Action

Monrovia — Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh is facing a legal challenge from a group of magistrates who have filed a writ of prohibition against her and other judicial officials.

The magistrates are contesting her recent decision to recall them from their assigned posts, arguing that the move is both unlawful and procedurally flawed.

The writ was filed by Stipendiary Magistrates John Lafayette Griggs, Augustine Togba, and James Dudu, along with several Associate Magistrates from Montserrado County.

Represented by Cllr. Elisha T. Forkeyoh, Sr. of Elbert Law Firm, the group is seeking to reverse the Chief Justice's decision, which was made under a directive from President Joseph Boakai.

The magistrates were informed of their dismissal in a letter signed by Cllr. Elizabeth J. Nelson, the Court Administrator, which stated that their appointments had not been renewed.

One such letter, obtained by FrontPageAfrica, was addressed to Stipendiary Magistrate Benetta Yah Gedeo of Montserrado, informing her that her appointment was not renewed, citing the Judiciary Law of 1972, as amended in 2013.

The letter further clarified that Stipendiary Magistrates serve a four-year term and are eligible for reappointment. It urged Gedeo to return all judicial assets in her possession to the Office of the Court Administrator.

In response to the legal challenge, Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay has summoned Chief Justice Yuoh, Cllr. Nelson, Cllr. Andrew Nimley (Human Resources Director), and Atty. John Sackorh (Comptroller) to appear before him on February 5, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. for a conference to address the magistrates' claims.

"By directive of His Honor Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay, Sr., Associate Justice presiding in chambers, you are hereby cited to a conference with His Honor on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at the hour of 10:00 a.m., in connection with the above-captioned case," stated the summons.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The writ raises significant concerns about the integrity and independence of Liberia's judiciary, aiming to protect the rule of law and safeguard the rights of judicial officials.

In his filing, Cllr. Forkeyoh emphasized the broader implications of the case, warning that the actions taken against the magistrates could undermine judicial independence.

This legal battle highlights growing tensions within Liberia's judiciary over authority and the autonomy of magistrates, setting the stage for a landmark ruling.