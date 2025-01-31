Nigeria: No Going Back On Obasa's Removal, Lagos Lawmakers Insist

31 January 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have reaffirmed that there was no going back on the removal of embattled former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, insisting the process was conducted lawfully, in line with constitutional provisions.

Recall that Obasa 32 of the 39 lawmakers had reconvened during recess on Monday, January 13, 2025, to summarily remove Obasa as Speaker and elected his erstwhile deputy, Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, as substantive Speaker.

In a statement issued and signed by Ogundipe Olukayode after their appearance at the Lagos Command of the Department of State Services, DSS, in Shangisha, Magodo, Lagos, the lawmakers stressed that the decision adhered strictly to the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Powers and Privileges Act.

The lawmakers cited Sections 92 and 96, which outline the procedures for electing and removing a Speaker, stressing that due process was followed.

"The Lagos State House of Assembly, as an independent arm of government, exercised its constitutional duty in the best interest of the people of Lagos.

"Any attempt to challenge this lawful action undermines the authority granted to us by the Nigerian Constitution," the lawmakers stated.

They also commended the DSS for its professionalism and for ensuring a smooth and respectful engagement.

Meanwhile, all invited and detained lawmakers have since been released.

Reiterating their commitment to legislative duties, the Assembly called on all stakeholders, including the executive and the public, to respect the sanctity of legislative processes and avoid undue interference.

