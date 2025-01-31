Liberia: Majority Bloc to Decide Evicting Speaker Koffa's From Office Next Week

Monrovia — The 55th House of Representatives is set to make a critical decision regarding the ongoing standoff over Embattled Speaker Fonati Koffa's refusal to vacate the Speaker's office.

The dispute, which has delayed the transition of power, is now the subject of a report presented by the Committee on Rules, Orders, and Administration, which outlined its efforts to transfer the office to Majority Bloc Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon.

Despite multiple requests, Speaker Koffa has allegedly refused to hand over the keys to the Speaker's office and vacate the premises, continuing to occupy the office even after the election of Rep. Koon, according to Rep. James Kolleh, Chairman of the House Committee on Rules, Order and Administration.

This, he said, has prevented the new Speaker and his staff from fully carrying out their responsibilities.

"This refusal by the former Speaker is significantly hindering the work of the House and obstructing essential administrative operations," the committee stated in its report.

The committee has made several formal attempts to resolve the situation, including sending official communications urging Koffa to remove his personal belongings.

It also sought assistance from the Minister of Justice, who initially suggested state security involvement but later recommended a five-day ultimatum for Koffa to comply.

The Minister further advised that if Koffa failed to vacate the office, the House should consider removing his belongings in the presence of the media and civil society organizations.

Despite these efforts, the committee reported that Speaker Koffa has not responded to the ultimatum and has since left for the United States. His reasons for traveling remain unclear, and the whereabouts of the keys to the office are still unknown.

Following the committee's report, a motion was introduced to defer further deliberations until next Tuesday, when the House is expected to make a final decision on the issue.