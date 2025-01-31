Nigeria: Lastma Impounds 125 Danfo, 48 Private Vehicles in Lagos Island

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) have apprehended 125 recalcitrant commercial buses and 48 privately owned vehicles for flagrant violations, including unauthorized parking and severe road obstructions on Lagos Island.

The vehicles were impounded during a sting enforcement operation designed to restore traffic discipline and facilitate unhindered vehicular movement.

This sweeping crackdown was executed across notorious gridlock-prone corridors, such as Idumota, Ijaye Street, Martins, Ereko, and Nnamdi Azikiwe, by Tom Jones, Ebute-Ero, Oyingbo, Ijora, Adeniji Adele, and Iddo.

The General Manager LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, acting under the strategic directive of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Mr. Sola Giwa, said the rigorous enforcement underscores LASTMA's unwavering commitment to eradicating chronic traffic congestion and mitigating reckless road practices, particularly among commercial transport operators and private motorists who flout established regulations.

A significant number of the offenders were caught engaging in perilous maneuvers, such as driving against traffic (one-way) and executing hazardous reversals from Iddo to Idumota to pick up passengers -- reckless actions that have caused multiple road accidents and senseless loss of lives.

The initiative specifically targeted unauthorized garages that have long served as catalysts for intractable gridlocks, inflicting undue hardship on commuters and residents alike.

Reaffirming that this crackdown represents an ongoing and sustained effort, Bakare-Oki stressed the agency's commitment to the Lagos State Government's vision to optimize the efficiency of the metropolis' transportation infrastructure.

"The state government remains resolute in its enforcement of traffic regulations and the restoration of order on our roads. The proliferation of illegal garages and indiscriminate obstructions by both commercial and private vehicles continues to be a formidable impediment to our goal of achieving seamless mobility within Lagos.

"These stringent enforcement measures serve as an unequivocal warning to all road users that flagrant disregard for traffic laws will no longer be tolerated.

"Our ultimate objective is to cultivate a transportation ecosystem that is safe, orderly, and highly efficient for all road users. This enforcement drive represents a pivotal step toward actualizing that vision," Mr. Bakare-Oki reiterated.

He further highlighted that notorious congestion hotspots such as Iddo to Idumota, Oyingbo, Ebute-Ero, and the Adeniji Adele roundabout are noted for illegal parking and the proliferation of makeshift garages -- an issue that must be decisively addressed.

"The indiscriminate operations of commercial bus drivers not only obstruct vehicular movement but also constitute a grave hazard to pedestrian safety. LASTMA's intervention is imperative to dismantle these bottlenecks and facilitate seamless traffic circulation in these critical locations," he added.

In response to this enforcement, residents and business owners have commended the effort, acknowledging its profound impact on easing daily commuting and revitalizing commercial activities.

LASTMA assured the public that the operation would be systematically extended to other areas afflicted by unauthorized parking and related infractions.

The General Manager, therefore, urged all motorists to adhere strictly to traffic regulations and cooperate with authorities to avoid punitive measures.

Additionally, he called on the general public to actively contribute to maintaining order by promptly reporting abandoned or broken-down trailers and trucks to LASTMA via the agency's toll-free hotline: 080000527862.