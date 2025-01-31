West Africa: LTA Calls for Stronger Collaboration On Ecowas Free Roaming Agreement

The Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), in collaboration with its regional counterparts, has reaffirmed its commitment to implementing a free-roaming agreement that will eliminate cross-border telecom charges and improve regional connectivity.

During a high-level two-day meeting in Freetown, Sierra Leone, held on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, LTA Acting Chairperson Abdullah L. Kamara underscored the importance of stronger collaboration among ECOWAS member states to ensure mobile service providers adhere to the agreement.

The meeting brought together regulators from Liberia, Sierra Leone, and The Gambia, including the National Communications Authority (NatCA) of Sierra Leone and the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) of The Gambia.

The discussions set the stage for the official signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today, marking a crucial step toward seamless regional telecommunications integration.

The agreement will facilitate unrestricted mobile communication between Liberia, Sierra Leone, and The Gambia, aligning with ECOWAS regulations on roaming public telecommunication networks.

Speaking at the opening of the meeting, Acting LTA Chairperson Abdullah Kamara described the initiative as a "transformative vision" that will enhance trade, tourism, and free movement of people across the three West African nations.

"Our meeting here today marks a significant milestone in utilizing the bilateral approach to achieve the goals of ECOWAS regulations on roaming of public telecommunication networks within the region," Kamara stated.

"This initiative will allow our citizens to communicate freely while traveling within our respective countries without the need for multiple SIM cards or the burden of recurring high roaming fees. Free roaming is a catalyst for economic growth, regional cooperation, and improved mobility for our citizens."

Kamara further emphasized that telecommunication barriers have long hindered regional development, and removing them would unlock economic opportunities for businesses and individuals.

"We must work together to ensure the successful implementation of this agreement. I call on all ECOWAS member states, especially our counterparts in Sierra Leone, Liberia, and The Gambia, to ensure that mobile service providers fully comply with the terms of this agreement so that it becomes beneficial to all," Kamara urged.

The signing ceremony, which is taking place today in Freetown, Sierra Leone, is being led by Acting LTA Commissioners Abdullah Kamara, Clarence Massaquoi, and Ben Fofana, alongside senior regulators from Sierra Leone and The Gambia.

Kamara expressed gratitude to the governments and regulatory authorities of Sierra Leone and The Gambia for their dedication to the initiative.

"I want to commend our counterparts from Sierra Leone and The Gambia for their commitment to making this agreement a reality. Thanks to the Public Utility Regulatory Authority (PURA) of The Gambia for the professionalism of their technical roaming team in fast-tracking the realization of this agreement between the LTA and Gambia," Kamara noted.

He also acknowledged the broader vision of ECOWAS, emphasizing that the free-roaming initiative is part of a larger strategy to promote regional integration and improve cross-border telecommunications.

"These ECOWAS goals, which our governments have endorsed, include the promotion of regional integration and seamless cross-border public communication facilities across member states. This is a step toward ensuring that telecommunications serve as a bridge rather than a barrier between our people."

The free-roaming agreement is expected to reduce communication and transaction costs, making it easier for businesses to operate across borders and for individuals to stay connected. Kamara stressed that the initiative will create economic opportunities, foster trade, and boost tourism in the region.

"This agreement is not just about lowering costs; it is about creating an environment where businesses can thrive, tourists can explore without barriers, and citizens can stay connected without financial strain. The economic benefits are far-reaching, and this is why we must ensure its full implementation," Kamara added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines West Africa Liberia ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As ECOWAS member states move forward with this landmark agreement, Kamara reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to working closely with regional partners to achieve a fully integrated and efficient telecommunications network across West Africa.

"With today's signing, we are taking a giant leap toward a more connected and economically vibrant region. The future of communication in West Africa is borderless, and we are proud to be part of this movement."

The LTA, alongside its Sierra Leonean and Gambian counterparts, will continue to engage mobile network operators (MNOs) to ensure that the benefits of free roaming are fully realized by all citizens.

The free-roaming agreement between Liberia, Sierra Leone, and The Gambia is expected to set the stage for broader regional integration, eventually extending across all ECOWAS member states.

Kamara concluded his remarks with a call to action: "The success of this agreement depends on our collective efforts. We must ensure that implementation is effective, enforcement is strict, and that our people feel the benefits of this historic milestone."