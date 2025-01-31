Liberia: Bon-Pro's First International Student Departs Liberia for India

The Bong Professionals Network (BON-PRO) has dispatched its inaugural group of international students to India. Established as a non-governmental professional organization by residents of Bong County sharing a common vision of advancing the county's development, BON-PRO aims to contribute meaningfully by initiating programs and activities.

Kweshie Tetteh, Executive Director of Bong Professionals Network (Bon-Pro), addressed the departure event of student Terry Saah, highlighting the organization's commitment to providing transformative educational opportunities for deserving individuals in Bong County and Liberia at large.

Tetteh explained that through the Partial Scholarship program, qualified candidates can benefit from a 50% tuition fee waiver to pursue their studies at reputable institutions in India, such as Synetic Business School (SBS), Synetic College (SC), and Synergy Institute of Management Technology and Arts (SIMTA).

The initiative seeks to equip talented students with essential resources to excel academically and contribute positively to society post-graduation. The Executive Director reaffirmed BON-PRO's dedication to enhancing educational accessibility and affordability for Liberian students by partnering with the Zayn Educational Trust, which oversees the aforementioned Indian institutions.

This collaboration aims to provide opportunities for Liberian students to enroll in graduate and undergraduate programs on a Partial Scholarship program, covering 50% of tuition fees. Tetteh mentioned the organization's current focus on securing funding for the remaining 50% of tuition fees and dormitory expenses for ten deserving students pursuing Bachelor's or Master's degrees in specialized areas at the partnered universities in India.

"This is a transformative initiative that we have embarked upon and it is aimed at fostering educational opportunities for deserving students in Bong County and Liberia at large," he said. "Through this initiative, we aim to empower talented individuals with the necessary tools and resources to excel in their academic pursuits and contribute meaningfully to society upon graduation.

"BON-PRO is committed to bridging the gap in educational accessibility and affordability for Liberian students by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with key Indian institutions of higher learning. This strategic partnership opens doors for Liberian students aspiring to pursue higher education by offering them opportunities to enroll in graduate and undergraduate programs."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education Asia, Australia, and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr. Tetteh, however, noted that Terry Saah is the first student to have benefited from the 100% scholarships.

Expressing gratitude, scholarship recipient Saah thanked the BON-PRO leadership, his family, friends, and members for the educational advancement opportunity in India. He lauded the organization for facilitating his academic pursuits and expressed humility in acknowledging the support received.

"I want to be grateful to my family, friends, and the entire BON-PRO membership , especially the leadership headed by Kweshie Tetteh for allowing me to advance myself educationally. I'm humbled," Terry Saah noted.