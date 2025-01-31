Liberia: PYJ's Senate Seat Relocated to Nimba

The Liberian Senate has approved a request for the relocation of the official seat of the late Nimba County Senator Prince Y. Johnson (PYJ), to a newly constructed mausoleum in Sanniquellie, Nimba County.

This decision was announced by Senate President Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence on Thursday, January 30, following a formal request from Nimba County citizens to commemorate Senator Johnson's legacy near his burial site.

Senator Johnson, the longest-serving senator in Liberia's recent history, serving for over 18 consecutive years, passed away on November 28, 2024, and was laid to rest on January 18, 2025.

The seat removal was also in recognition of PYJ's many years of service to the Liberian state. The Senate Sergeant-at-Arms carried the chair out of the plenary session, draped in black cloth and adorned with a purple ribbon.

In a brief ceremony marking the seat's removal, a live performance by the Senate choir and a prayer led by a clergy member were held as a sign of respect for Senator Johnson, who was also the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Internal Affairs.

The seat's removal signifies the transfer of official duties to Senator Nya D. Twayen, Jr., who will temporarily hold the position until a by-election is conducted.

The removal process was overseen by a committee of senators, including Edwin Melvin Snowe, Albert T. Chie, Thomas Yaya Nimely, and J. Gbleh-bo Brown.

Following the removal, Senator Twayen expressed appreciation to the Liberian Senate for honoring the Nimba County citizens' request to preserve Senator Johnson's seat in the newly established museum in Sanniquellie.

This act aims to ensure that future generations can acknowledge and remember Senator Johnson's contributions to Liberia.

"We sincerely thank the Liberian Senate for granting our request to preserve the seat of our fallen senator in the museum we built in Sanniquellie. This will allow future generations to recognize his contributions," Senator Twayen stated.