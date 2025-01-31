Liberia: Government of Liberia Launches Five-Year Environmental Protection Plan

The Government of Liberia, through the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of Liberia, has officially launched a five-year strategic plan aimed at strengthening environmental governance and promoting sustainable development across the country.

The launch took place on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at the Belle Casa Hotel in Sinkor, Monrovia. The event brought together government officials, civil society organizations, EPA partners, and international stakeholders.

Representing President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, Sr. at the occasion, Ambassador Charles Snetter, Ambassador At Large, Ministry of State conveyed the president's message, emphasizing the government's commitment to environmental protection and sustainable resource management.

He said the Liberian Leader acknowledged the efforts of EPA Executive Director Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo and his team for developing a strategic plan that aligns with Liberia's national development agenda, the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development. He stated that the plan also supports the implementation of the African Union Agenda 2063 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

He said, the launch of this strategic plan comes at a time when Liberia is facing increasing environmental challenges, including climate change, biodiversity loss, deforestation, and pollution.

Ambassador Snetter stressed that these issues pose serious threats to the country's socio-economic and ecological systems. He assured that the Boakai administration, through the EPA, is committed to addressing these environmental concerns through a structured and well-funded approach.

The five-year strategic plan is built on five key pillars designed to address environmental degradation, climate change, resource management, and biodiversity loss. It also aims to foster community engagement, promote environmental compliance, strengthen enforcement of environmental laws, and ensure Liberia's full commitment to international environmental agreements.

The plan includes the establishment of EPA offices in all 15 counties to enhance local environmental governance. It also highlights the modernization of operational systems, including the digitization of Environmental and Social Impact Assessments (ESIAs), and the construction of four regional and one central environmental research and radio safety laboratories.

The strategic plan further calls for the creation of a centralized Environmental Knowledge Management System (EKMS), the implementation of public awareness campaigns and environmental education programs, and the development of a National Climate Change Trust Fund. The plan has an estimated implementation cost of $32,078,000, with the government committing $15,188,000 and seeking $16,890,000 in support from international partners.

Ambassador Snetter underscored that the successful implementation of this plan is crucial to achieving Liberia's national agenda, particularly Pillar Five of the ARREST Agenda, which focuses on environmental sustainability. He described the plan as a bold step away from the traditional "business as usual" approach and a concrete commitment to tackling the environmental crisis.

Delivering remarks at the launch, EPA Executive Director, Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo described the strategic plan as a major milestone in strengthening environmental governance in Liberia.

He reiterated the agency's dedication to stewardship, professionalism, integrity, transparency, accountability, partnership, and respect in fulfilling its mandate. He emphasized the importance of decentralizing EPA operations to ensure that environmental protection is not just a government responsibility but a collective national effort.

Dr. Yarkpawolo stressed that the EPA is committed to ensuring transparency and accountability throughout the implementation process. He also highlighted the importance of stakeholder engagement and international collaborations in achieving the agency's objectives.

He expressed confidence that with the combined efforts of the government, international partners, and local communities, Liberia can successfully address its environmental challenges and move toward a more sustainable future.

Speaking on behalf of the EPA Board and Council, Minister of Commerce and Board Chair Magdalene Dagoseh commended the EPA leadership for its vision in developing the strategic plan. She emphasized that the plan serves as a roadmap for the agency's future, providing clear direction and focus. She assured that the Board remains fully committed to supporting the EPA in implementing the plan effectively.

Minister Dagoseh noted that while the EPA leadership will play a critical role in executing the plan, its success depends on the collective efforts of all employees and stakeholders. She called on EPA staff and partners to take ownership of the plan and work together to achieve its objectives.

She urged all stakeholders to collaborate in overcoming challenges, celebrating milestones, and pushing forward in the fight for environmental sustainability.

Representing the National Legislature, Grand Gedeh County Electoral District #1 Representative Jeremiah G. Sokan, who serves as Acting Chairman on Land, Mines, and Energy, reaffirmed the House of Representatives' commitment to supporting the EPA's initiatives.

E. Abraham T. Tumbey Jr., Program Coordinator of Inclusive Green Growth at the UNDP, described the event as monumental, emphasizing the long-standing partnership between the UNDP and the EPA. He noted that the ongoing Energy and Environment Program aligns with the EPA's strategic goals and pledged continued UNDP support.

Similarly, representatives from the private sector, including Morris Gontor of Bea Mountain Mining Company and John Murray of ArcelorMittal Liberia, expressed their companies' commitment to supporting the EPA's strategic plan.