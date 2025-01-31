Nigeria: JAMB Suspends Admission Into Law Programme in One Additional Varsity

31 January 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has announced the suspension of admissions into the Law Faculty of Fountain University, Osogbo, for the 2025/26 academic session.

JAMB, in a statement on Friday morning by its Public Communications Advisor, Fabian Benjamin, explained that the development, which came a few days after a similar action was taken in eight universities, followed an additional submission from the Council of Legal Education, CLE.

With this development, Fountain University has become the ninth institution where JAMB will not be conducting admissions into the law programme for the 2025/26 academic session.

JAMB had earlier disclosed that it would not process admissions for the law programme in eight Nigerian universities owing to the suspension of their Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) programme by the CLE.

"It is important to reiterate that the suspension of the law programme at the Nigerian Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State, will last for two academic sessions, specifically the 2025/2026 and 2026/2027 sessions, based on the decision of the Council of Legal Education (CLE), "JAMB emphasised.

