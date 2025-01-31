Ghana: Upper East Regional Minister Pledges to Provide Facilities to Retain Workers

31 January 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By LAWRENCE VOMAFA- AKPALU

The Upper East Regional Minister, Donatus Akamugri Atanga, has assured of his resolve to liaise with the ministries of health and education to provide facilities in order to help retain workers in the region.

According to him, lack of decent accommodation facilities coupled with the deplorable nature of roads had made it difficult for health workers, especially teachers to stay in their communities.

Appearing before the Parliamentary vetting committee on Monday, the nominee stated that there was currently one doctor for every 24,124 patients and one nurse for every 313 patients, which contravenes the regulations set forth by the World Health Organisation.

"It is to address these challenges that we will effectively collaborate to provide educational facilities to support the upgrading of the workers to make life a bit comfortable for them," he said.

Mr Atanga indicated that he might offer special incentives for healthcare professionals who agree to be assigned to the region, as he holds a deep commitment to the matters of health and education.

He said he also planned to collaborate with local assemblies to support the advanced education of residents who are willing to serve in the area.

He again stated that it is his vision to have the Bolgatanga Airport completed in order to open up the area to the world.

The area, he explained, had a lot of tourist attractions but the bad nature of the roads had made it difficult for the area to realise its dream as one of the best tourists' sites in the country.

Additionally, the nominee also promised to engage the Ministry of Roads and Highways to improve the roads network, especially the Tsutsutung road which was started by President Mahama but was abandoned by the previous government.

Mr Atanga also assured of seeing the construction of the Pwalugu Dam to promote the economic activities of the people.

The nominee further noted that he would work with committee that set up by the President to look into the Bawku conflict towards finding a last peace for the area.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.