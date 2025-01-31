Ghana: 2nd Black Satellites' Assessment Exercise Slated for Feb. 2

The second phase of an assessment exercise for the national male U-20 team, the Black Satellites, will take place at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence with players expected to report to camp on Saturday.

38 players drawn from Premier, Division One and lower tier sides have been invited for the Phase 2 of the assessment exercise.

Players selected for consideration are high performing players who are jostling for selection to the Black Satellites.

Coach Desmond Ofei and his technical team have indicated their intention to continuously and consistently identify talented youngsters who will challenge players who are already in the team.

The Black Satellites, who won gold at the recently held Africa Games, are preparing for the AFCON U-20 championships, which will be staged in Cote D'Ivoire from April 26 to May 18.

The players invited includes Zulka Masawudu, Kofi Derrick Prince, Bashiru Sharif, Aziz Musibau, Bismark Edjeodji, Maxwell Azafokpe, Antwi Dcosta, Morris Fuseini, Edmund Asante, Kelvin Appiah, Opoku Moses and Mohammed Abu R.

Others are Kelvin Ahiable, Rahman Rauf Abdul, Gabriel Mensah, Emmanuel Mahama, Manuel Yandare Lary Ayuuba, Yakubu Faisal, Dennis Marfo, Emmanuel Sakyi Ofori, Ishmael Addo, Kyei Somed, Richmond Apokum and Bernard Akine.

The rest areFrank Amoaning, Gyimah Hayford, Clinton Kumi, Emmanuel Ayoung, Kenneth Yeboah Bonsu, Ofosu Emmanuel, Emmanuel Attah, Frimpong Adu John, Benneth Teye Mensah, Prince Junior,Rockson Amedeka, Francis Amoateng and Sule Hakim.