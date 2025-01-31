Liberia: Former Chief of Protocol to Ex-President Weah Faces Lawsuit Over $14,000 Debt

Monrovia — Madam Finda Bundo, the former Chief of Protocol to ex-President George Weah, is facing legal action over an outstanding debt of $14,000.

The case, filed in Montserrado County's Debt Court, stems from a complaint by businessman Jerome F. Walkely, who claims to have supplied campaign materials for the 2023 elections on behalf of Madam Bundo.

According to Walkely, he provided 213 cartons of victory balloon sticks and other campaign materials valued at $38,000, which were shipped to Madam Bundo through the Ministry of State.

Walkely states that the two parties had entered into an agreement under which payments for the materials would be made in installments.

Walkely reports receiving two payments of $10,000 each from Bundo's agents, as well as an additional payment from individuals named Toe Wesseh and James Emmanuel Potter.

However, Walkely claims that despite these payments, a balance of $18,000 remains unpaid, despite multiple efforts to recover the outstanding amount.

After seeking legal counsel, Walkely was able to secure an additional payment of $4,000, reducing the debt to $14,000.

However, Walkely asserts that further attempts to recover the remaining sum have been unsuccessful, prompting him to file a formal complaint in court.

In his legal filing, Walkely is seeking a final judgment from the court to hold Madam Bundo and her agents accountable for the $14,000 debt, along with applicable interest and court costs.

He has also requested that the court grant any additional relief it deems appropriate under the law. The case remains ongoing, with the court expected to issue a ruling in due course.