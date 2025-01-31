Ghana: Charges Against Former Second Deputy Governor Dropped

The former Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama, who is standing trial in two separate cases over the collapse of Unibank and UT Bank is now a free man, as the Attorney General has withdrawn all charges against him.

A notice of withdrawal, filed at the trial court and signed by Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa, stated: "Please take note that at the next hearing of this suit, the Prosecutor on the instructions of the Honourable Attorney-General hereby withdraws all offences and all charges against Johnson Asiamah herein under sections 59(1), (2)(b)(ii) and (5) of the Criminal and Other Offences (Procedure) Act (1960), Act 30."

On February 5, 2020, the Attorney-General dragged Dr Asiama together with the former Minister of Finance, Dr Kwabena Duffour, over the collapse of defunct Unibank.

Dr Duffuor was charged with money laundering and dishonestly receiving, while Dr Asiama was charged with willfully causing financial loss to the state.

The prosecution was led by the Director for Public Prosecutions (DPP), Mrs Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa.

Other accused named in the criminal case filed at the Accra High Court were the son of Dr Duffuor, Dr Kwabena Duffuor II, who was the CEO of uniBank before it collapsed and other executives of the bank.

The others were Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis; the Chief Operating Officer of the bank, Elsie Dansoa Kyereh; Executive Head of Corporate Banking, Jeffery Amon; Senior Relationship Manager, Benjamin Ofori; Executive Head of Credit Control and Kwadwo Opoku Okoh; Financial Control Manager.

The other accused had been slapped with several charges including fraudulent breach of trust, money laundering, conspiracy to commit crime and the contravention of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) Act.

The Attorney-General (A-G), then Ms Gloria Akufo-Addo, accused Dr Duffuor, who was also a shareholder of uniBank of using the HODA Group, to take money from the bank and "dishonestly" transferred the money which was depositors' funds.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It is the case of the A-G that Dr Duffuor and HODA group allegedly dishonestly received more than GH¢660 million from uniBank.

The A-G accused Dr Asiama of using his position as Second Deputy Governor of the BoG to approve the transfer of GH¢300 million which was an unsecured facility from uniBank to Universal Merchant Bank (UMB).

According to the A-G, Dr Asiama knew that uniBank was in financial distress but he allegedly went ahead to approve the deal.