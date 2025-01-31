Liberia: No Cash Prizes for Kickball and Basketball Champions in National County Sports Meet

Paynesville City — As the National County Sports Meet (NCSM) draws closer to its kickball and basketball finals, the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYS) has yet to announce any cash prizes for champions or individual award winners in these categories.

In a recent brief statement during the announcement of cash prizes for the football category, Deputy Minister of Sports G. Andy Quamie confirmed that there would be no sponsorship for kickball and basketball in this year's edition of the competition.

"Last year, there were issues when kickball was overlooked, and there was public outrage," Quamie explained. "This year, we are focusing on securing sponsors for kickball and basketball, just as we did for football."

The lack of sponsorship has led to frustration among athletes, particularly those in kickball and basketball, and has raised concerns about the Ministry's commitment to supporting female athletes.

Winners Incorporated, one of Liberia's largest sports betting companies, has pledged a substantial LRD 5,000,000 for cash prizes in the football competition. The company awarded LRD 450,000 in the 2024 edition for the football category but declined to allocate funds for kickball and basketball.

An anonymous source within the MYS informed FrontPage Africa that the Ministry has struggled to secure additional sponsors for these categories.

The source indicated that funds from gate revenues might be used to finance the prizes, though this remains uncertain due to ongoing conflicts surrounding the ticketing contract.

"There are concerns that using gate revenue for sponsorship could lead to corruption or mismanagement of public funds entrusted to the MYS," the source said. "Over the years, there have been issues with ministers and officials exploiting the platform for personal gain."

The lack of cash prizes for kickball and basketball is seen as a blow to the credibility of the Ministry and its treatment of athletes, especially the female competitors.

Critics argue that the Ministry's inability to attract sponsorship raises questions about its priorities and effectiveness.

Commenting on the issue, Calvin Diggs, Secretary-General of the Liberian Basketball Association (LBA), urged both public and private sector entities to step in and provide financial support for the sports.

"Basketball is more than just a game; it's a tool for social change and youth empowerment," Diggs said. "With proper sponsorship, we can continue to nurture talent and create opportunities for young athletes. We need the support of corporations and organizations to ensure that our athletes are recognized and rewarded for their hard work."