Liberia: Wash Commission Approves Resumption of Operations for Bravo Water Factory After Safety Improvements

Monrovia — The National Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Commission (NWASHC) has authorized Bravo Water Material Factory to resume limited production after a closure of nearly two months due to contamination concerns.

The factory, operated by Liberia Bottling Juice and Water Corporation (LBJWC), was ordered to halt operations in December 2024 due to unsafe water being produced and sold to the public.

On January 29, 2025, Bravo Water retrieved all contaminated products from the market, in line with the WASH Commission's directive. The company has since made the necessary improvements to meet the required hygiene and sanitation standards.

George W. K. Yarngo, Chief Executive Officer of NWASHC, stated that the temporary reopening of the factory was contingent on strict adherence to sanitation and safety protocols. "We issued a stop order on December 3, 2024, and after collaborating with the company, they have made substantial improvements. Today, we are establishing a probationary period of three months to ensure compliance, after which full-scale production may resume," Yarngo explained.

Under the terms of the temporary reopening, Bravo Water must implement measures outlined by the WASH Commission, including enhanced pest control, improved cleaning schedules, and consistent testing of water quality.

During the probation period, rotational WASH staff will monitor the factory to ensure compliance with public health and safety standards.

The company has already recalled and disposed of over 29,000 sachets of contaminated water.

Yarngo emphasized that the purpose of the action was not to harm local businesses but to ensure the delivery of high-quality products. "Our role is to safeguard the private sector by promoting efficient and effective service, which ensures quality and safety for the public," he added.

Yarngo also acknowledged the collaborative efforts of several key institutions, including the Ministry of Health (MOH), the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), the Liberia Standard Laboratory (LSL), and the Ministry of Commerce, in addressing the issue.

He noted that, as the WASH Commission does not have its own laboratory, it relies on these institutions to verify water safety.

Giorgio Steven Haddad, CEO and Owner of Bravo Water, expressed regret over the contamination and assured the public that, despite the water containing visible particles, testing had confirmed that it posed no health risks.

"I apologize for the water that contained particles, but I assure the public that while it may have looked unsightly, tests confirmed it was safe for consumption," Haddad said. "The particles were a result of issues with our machines and posed no bacterial risk."

Haddad thanked the WASH Commission and other institutions for their assistance in resolving the issue and ensuring that Bravo Water meets all short-term requirements while working toward long-term improvements in water safety.