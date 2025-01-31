Liberia: Road Safety Action International Launches Nationwide Training for Public Institution Drivers

Monrovia — In a groundbreaking initiative aimed at curbing the alarming rate of road accidents in Liberia, Road Safety Action International (RSAI) has officially launched an inclusive Road Safety Training Program for drivers of public institutions. The program, targeting multiple government ministries, is designed to equip public drivers with essential road safety knowledge, defensive driving techniques, and accident prevention skills.

The official launch and first training session took place at the Ministry of Health, where 85 government drivers successfully completed an intensive three-day training. The initiative comes at a crucial time when Liberia continues to witness a steady rise in road accidents, resulting in devastating consequences for families, communities, and the national economy. With a road traffic fatality rate among the highest in the region, Liberia faces enormous socio-economic losses due to medical costs, loss of workforce productivity, and the untimely deaths of breadwinners in many households.

Road accidents have become a leading cause of death and injury across the country, exacerbated by reckless driving, poor road conditions, lack of adherence to traffic laws, and inadequate driver training. These incidents not only endanger lives but also disrupt government operations, with many accidents involving public vehicles transporting government officials and essential personnel.

The Public Institution Drivers Training Project seeks to mitigate these risks by fostering a culture of safe driving among public institution drivers. Through this initiative, drivers are being educated on traffic laws, vehicle inspection, driver behavior and risk factors, accident response procedures, and road user safety.

The first phase of the training program will extend to three additional ministries, including the Ministry of Public Works, Ministry of Agriculture, and Ministry of Education. These ministries were selected due to their fleet size and heavy reliance on government-operated vehicles for daily operations. The training will focus on equipping drivers with practical road safety strategies to reduce accident risks and enhance compliance with traffic regulations.

Following the successful implementation of Phase One, RSAI is already making preparations for Phase Two, which will incorporate additional ministries and government agencies. This expansion underscores RSAI and her partners' commitment to institutionalizing road safety practices within all public entities and reducing the frequency of government-related road incidents.

On behalf of the Ministry of Health, Hon. Martha C. Morris, the Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry of Health expressed profound appreciation for the training program, stating that the initiative aligns with the Ministry's goal of enhancing operational efficiency through personnel training. The Deputy Minister for Administration, reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to strengthening institutional capacity through such impactful training and other necessary initiatives.

"Investing in the training of our personnel, particularly drivers, is critical to the Ministry's overall function. We recognize the significance of road safety and are fully committed to ensuring that our drivers become exemplary figures for Liberia's road safety," the Deputy Minister stated.

Making remarks at the closing ceremony, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Claude E. Langley, emphasized the critical role public institution drivers play in ensuring road safety. He noted that public institution drivers must lead by example and that their responsibilities extend beyond simply operating vehicles.

"More than just drivers, they are responsible for the safety of all road users, including their vehicle occupants, motorcyclists, and pedestrians. Their actions on the road can either contribute to safer roads or increase risks for everyone," he stated.

This landmark initiative would not have been possible without the funding and support from key partners. The World Bank, through the Road Safety Secretariat (RSS) at the Ministry of Transport, has provided financial backing for the program. The Ministry of Health played a pivotal role as a sponsor of the first training session, ensuring a successful launch. Additionally, the National Road Fund (NRF) of Liberia has also made a strong commitment with RSAI for the enhancement of road safety in Liberia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Special appreciation was also extended to the facilitators, from Road Safety Action International and key road safety institutions, including the Road Safety Secretariat of the Ministry of Transport, the Liberian National Police, and the Emergency Medical Response of the John F. Kennedy Medical Hospital. Their expertise and dedication played a significant role in the success of the training.

As Liberia continues to grapple with high road accident rates, initiatives such as the Public Institution Drivers Training Program provide a glimmer of hope. With government institutions leading by example, the program aims to set a new standard for road safety in Liberia, ensuring that public drivers adhere to best practices that will ultimately save lives.

The training will continue over the coming months, with public sector drivers taking on a more proactive role in promoting a culture of responsible and cautious driving.