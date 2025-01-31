Ghana: Engage Widely With Citizens - Pres Urges Constitutional Review Committee

President John Dramani Mahama has inaugurated an eight-member Constitutional Review Committee with a charge to them to engage widely with the citizenry in their work.

Swearing in the committee at the Presidency in Accra yesterday, President Mahama said the Ghanaian people must own the constitutional review process and its outcomes.

"This exercise is not about any political party. It is about Ghana. It is about ensuring that our constitution reflects the values, hopes and dreams of every Ghanaian regardless of their background or affiliation," the President stated.

"Your diverse perspectives will enrich this process and I urge you to engage widely with citizens from all walks of life in this process. This constitution must belong to all of us. It must inspire trust, it must unite us and it must provide the framework for a more just, inclusive and prosperous Ghana."

Related Articles

Chaired by the Executive Director of governance think tank, Centre for Democratic Governance, Professor Henry Kwesi Prempeh, the committee has the mandate to examine recommendations of past attempts to review the Constitution, identify necessary changes and create a clear roadmap that would finally lead to meaningful constitutional amendments.

According to President Mahama, the latest process to review the Constitution must not become another chapter in the history of unfulfilled reform efforts.

"It must be a turning point. A moment where Ghana moved decisively from discussion to action," the President stated.

In his view, earlier attempts to review the 33-year old Constitution reflect a long-standing national desire to refine Ghana's governance structures.

"Today, we must take the next bold step on that journey. The task before you is critical. You are not just reviewing [past] reports and proposing amendments. You are helping to shape the future of our dear nation," he said.

Acknowledging the task ahead of the committee, President Mahama assured the members that their efforts would not be in vain.

"This will not be an exercise in futility. We are determined to see this process through and I have every confidence in your ability to deliver results that will serve both the present and future generations," he said.

On the composition of the committee, President Mahama said members were not chosen out of political consideration but for their integrity, expertise and commitment to Ghana's progress.

"We stand at the threshold of a new chapter in our democratic journey. Let us approach it with wisdom, urgency, and a shared commitment to building a Ghana that will continue to serve as a beacon of democracy and hope, not only in Africa but also in the world," he stressed.

For his part, the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, said the members had the benefits of past mistakes in the attempt to review the Constitution and should deliver as Ghanaians expected of them.

Dr Ayine gave the assurance that his office would work closely with the committee to produce a satisfactory result that would be accepted by the generality of the Ghanaian people.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The chairman of the committee, Prof. Prempeh, on behalf of the members, pledged that they would work diligently with sincerity and seriousness to produce a report having the welfare of the people at heart.

Other members of the committee are Sophia Adinyirah, a former Justice of the Supreme Court, Prof. Kwame Karikari, a former Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa, Mrs Charlotte Osei, a former chairperson of the Electoral Commission, and Dr Godwin Djokoto, a lecturer at the University of Ghana School of Law.

The rest are Ibrahim Tanko Amidu, a governance expert, Dr Esi Ansah of the Ashesi University and Dr Rainer Akumperigeya, secretary to the committee.

The committee has six months to present its report to the President.