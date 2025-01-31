Ghana: Farmer Jailed 20 Years for Defiling Deaf-Dumb Girl

The Tarkwa Circuit Court has sentenced a 30-year-old farmer, Kwasi Zachari, alias Halidu, to 20 years' imprisonment in hard labour for defiling a 13-year-old girl who is deaf-dumb.

He pleaded guilty on the charge of defilement and was convicted on his own plea and handed this jail term accordingly by the court presided over by Mrs Hathia Ama Manu.

Prosecution led by Police Chief Inspector, Abraham Ayitey, said the complainant who is a trader and mother of the victim resides at Wassa Bawdie

Adonnoi, in the Wassa Amenfi East Municipality with the victim and Zachari.

Related Articles

On December 17, 2024, at about 07:30 hours, the complainant left the victim in the house, to a funeral service in the community.

He said Zachari who was then returning from his landlord's house met the victim and engaged her with conversation by using sign language, in the process lured her into an abandoned sawmill shop in the outskirts of the town and had sexual intercourse with her.

Chief Inspector Ayitey said after the act Zachari gave the victim GH¢1.50p and took her back to the house.

The court heard that the complainant was later informed by two children in the community age between five and six years respectively that they saw the victim following Zachari towards the abandoned sawmill shop direction, so she quickly left the funeral grounds to look for the victim.

Prosecution said while the complainant was scouting for the victim with the help of her sister and the two children, when they chanced upon Zachari where the children pointed him out to the complainant as the one, they saw with the victim.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the complainant assisted by her sister held Zachari and demanded for the victim, and he confessed to them that he had sex with the victim in the abandoned sawmill shop.

He said they arrested Zachari, took him to the Bawdie Police station and reported the incident to the officers on duty.

Zachari was re-arrested and detained to assist investigations, while a police medical report form was issued to the complainant to send the victim to the hospital for examination, treatment, and report.