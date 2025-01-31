Ghana: Brazil-Ghana Business Forum Ends in Accra

The fourth Brazil-Ghana Business Forum aimed at promoting trade and investment has ended in Accra yesterday.

The forum was also meant to deepen bilateral relations between the two countries for the benefit of their citizens.

In her remarks, the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Brazil to Ghana, Mrs Mariana Madeira, said the forum marked the retake of Brazil-Ghana relations.

Even though the relations between Brazil and Ghana had been cordial, Mrs Madeira noted that it needed "a new momentum."

She said it was time the two countries took advantage of their common past and strong identity, to create mutual benefits.

Mrs Madeira urged Brazilians to consider Ghana as an essential commercial springboard under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The Ambassador stated that the year 2025 marks a new beginning in diverse ways, first, being her first year as the Ambassador of Brazil to Ghana, and the opportunity to connect with Ghanaians.

"Like I said, this moment signals a fresh chapter in our relations.

Our goal is straightforward: expand trade and networks, and identify new areas for partnerships that will benefit Brazil and Ghana," Mrs Madeira explained.

The Chief Executive of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), in a speech read on her behalf by Dr George O. Kusi Asafo-Agyei, Director, Monitoring and Evaluation Division (GIPC), stressed the need for Ghana and Brazil to deepen the bond of their partnership.

Dr Asafo-Agyei said Brazil's global leadership in agriculture and Ghana's strategic position as the gateway to West Africa create immense opportunities for collaboration in agribusiness, manufacturing, technology, healthcare, renewable energy, and infrastructure, which were areas where collaboration with Brazilian investors and businesses can thrive.

The GIPC Director, Monitoring and Evaluation Division, said the GIPC was committed to creating a conducive investment climate and facilitating strategic partnerships.

He said Ghana offered a wealth of opportunities in key sectors, including agribusiness; investment in agro-processing and mechanised farming with potential for collaboration in technology transfer and market expansion, renewable energy; opportunities in solar, wind, and hydropower, aligning with Ghana's goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2060.

He mentioned infrastructure development; partnerships to support Ghana's industrialisation through improved transport, logistics, and industrial parks; technology and innovation; and a growing ecosystem in fintech, agritech, and health tech presents new frontiers for Brazilian firms.

Dr Asafo-Agyei stated that Ghana had in place a range of business-friendly policies, including tax incentives, streamlined registration processes, and public-private partnership initiatives to attract investment.

The President of Brazil-Ghana Chamber of Commerce, Mrs Edinam Sika-Adjei, said the business forum was a testament to the enduring partnership between the two countries- a partnership built on mutual respect, shared values, and a commitment to economic growth and prosperity.

She said Brazil and Ghana shared more than just relations, saying "we share a rich cultural heritage, rooted in centuries of connection."

"It is these shared bonds that make events like this more understanding of one another, paving the way for sustainable and long-lasting partnerships," Mrs Adjei-Sika said.

The forum was organised by the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) and supported by the GIPC.