Ghana: AG and Minister of Justice Withdraws Charges Against Dr Ofosu Ampofo, Kweku Boahen

The Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Dr Dominic Akurutinga Ayine, has filed a notice to withdraw all charges against former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman, Dr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, and the party's former Deputy Communications Officer, Mr Kweku Boahen.

A notice of withdrawal, filed at the trial high court and signed by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa, stated, "Please take note that at the next hearing of this suit, the Prosecutor on the instructions of the Honourable Attorney-General hereby withdraws all offences and all charges against all the accused persons herein under sections 59(1), (2)(b)(ii) and (5) of the Criminal and Other Offences (Procedure) Act (1960), Act 30."

Prior to their acquittal, the state filed criminal charges against them in 2019.

They were represented in court by Mr Tony Lithur and Dr Abdul Basit Aziz Bamba.

On January 28, 2023, the trial court presided over by Justice Samuel K.A Asiedu, a Supreme Court judge, sitting with additional responsibility as a high court ordered them to open their defence.

Messrs Ampofo and Boahen were charged with conspiracy to cause harm and assault on public officers.

They both pleaded not guilty to the charges and granted GH¢100,000 bail with a surety each.

Additionally, Dr Ofosu-Ampofo was facing an assault charge for allegedly inciting NDC communicators against public officers, Chairpersons of the National Peace Council and Electoral Commission.

The prosecution had at an earlier sitting told the Court that the accused had been captured in an audio recording of the proceedings of a meeting on February 3, 2019, allegedly planning a road-map of criminal activities targeted at the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) and the Chairman of the National Peace Council, among others.

The meeting followed the January 31, 2019, Ayawaso West- Wuogon by-election, which turned violent, following a clash between some National Security operatives and supporters of the NDCs, suspected to be vigilantes.

The audio recording was played on some radio stations and according to the prosecution, the Criminal Investigation Department of the Police Service, later intercepted the tape.

The prosecution said Mr Boahen had confirmed being at the said meeting and confessed on a radio station that the information on the tape was true.