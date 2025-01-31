Ghana: Safety of GMOs Will Be Evaluated - Environment Minister-Designate

Careful evaluation of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) will be conducted to ensure the safety of consumers, the Minister-designate for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, has said.

According to him, the National Biosafety Authority would be tasked to thoroughly assess the safety of GMO products before they were released onto the market for widespread consumption.

Speaking at his vetting in Accra yesterday, though the Minister did not advocate for an outright ban on GMOs, he said "Careful evaluation will be on GMO products before any decision is made."

The Minister-designate for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, pledged to halt encroachment on Ramsar sites and address pressing environmental challenges to protect lives and properties, when given the nod.

He stressed the need for environmental sensitivity of Ramsar sites and the need for strict enforcement to prevent further encroachment.

Mr Muhammed announced plans to establish a task force to monitor compliance, ensuring that no individual or entity violated environmental regulations in the country.

He expressed concerns about the construction of buildings on protected areas, stressing that such developments should not lead to controversy, as was witnessed in the past.

Mr Muhammed stated that building on Ramsar sites contributed to disasters such as flooding in major cities and would not be tolerated under his leadership.

"We will continue to deal with this issue to safeguard lives and properties," he assured.

Mr Muhammed said there was the urgent need to combat illegal mining (galamsey), describing its consequences as "mind-boggling."

He underscored the importance of collaboration among ministries in tackling environmental degradation and restoring the environment.

According to him, the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation would take the lead in ending the menace, ensuring that all environmental issues were addressed with seriousness.

On research and commercialisation, Mr Muhammed revealed that some individuals at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) were using state resources for personal gains without benefiting the government.

He proposed a system where researchers using state facilities could share a percentage of the profits with the government, stressing this was not to restrict their ability to undertake private research and to ensure state resources were not exploited unfairly.

Addressing waste management, he stated that solid waste disposal is a shared responsibility between the state and the public.

He, therefore, called for increased public sensitisation on cleanliness and proper waste disposal, proposing that households be provided with two waste bins to encourage segregation.

"If we handle our waste well and protect the environment, most of our health problems will be non-existent," he added.

To promote renewable energy, Mr Muhammed announced that when he is approved by Parliament, he would initiate plans to introduce solar power systems in state institutions, beginning with ministries and agencies such as Parliament.

He explained that this initiative would help reduce debts state institutions owed to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and reduce pressure on the national grid.

Mr Muhammed announced plans to support the agricultural sector by providing locally manufactured machinery to farmers at affordable costs, making the sector more attractive and manageable.

The minister-designate reaffirmed his commitment to enforcing environmental laws and working with industry players to find solutions to activities that threaten the environment.

He pledged to devise strategies to curb biodiversity loss and promote responsible environmental practices, ensuring a sustainable future for all.