Ghana: We'll Protect Ghanaian Workers From Mistreatment - Labour Minister-Designate

The Minister-designate for Labour, Jobs, and Employment, Dr Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, has vowed to protect Ghanaian workers from mistreatment by foreign business owners and ensure fair labour practices if approved by Parliament.

He said it was unacceptable for foreigners to operate businesses in Ghana and subject citizens to inhumane treatment, stressing that strict measures would be enforced to curb such abuses.

"Victims should not hesitate to report such companies and abusers. We will ensure culprits face the full wrath of the law," he added.

Appearing before Parliament's Appointments Committee yesterday, Dr Pelpuo underscored the need for a review and full enforcement of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651) and it's accompanying legal instruments.

He noted that workplace reforms, driven by technological advancements, required adjustments to labour laws to reflect current trends.

Addressing concerns about employment in the private sector, he disclosed plans to create a centralised system that publishes all available job vacancies, making it easier for job seekers to access opportunities.

He emphasised that supporting the private sector to expand was key to job creation and economic growth. "When more jobs are created, the nation gets more taxes. I will provide a reliable system where all private sector and government job opportunities are advertised for easy access," he assured.

On salary concerns, particularly the new structure demanded by the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG), Mr Pelpuo pledged to engage stakeholders to review the Single Spine Salary Structure and reach a mutually beneficial agreement.

He also expressed strong opposition to workplace violence and harassment, indicating that his ministry would not tolerate such practices.

Additionally, he affirmed his commitment to the 24-hour economy policy, assuring that fair wages and security would be provided to encourage round-the-clock productivity.

"The Ghanaian worker is hardworking and conscientious, and we will commit ourselves to making all their efforts count," he noted.

The minister-designate said he would advocate for implementing the 24-hour economy in the health sector to prevent staff shortages at critical times.

"No patient should suffer due to the absence of doctors or laboratory technicians. Every life matters," he said.

On child labour, Dr Pelpuo stated that he would strictly enforce existing laws to protect children from exploitation, ensuring that employers comply with minimum age requirements.

He also promised to strengthen the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) to enhance pension management and eliminate regulatory gaps.

Touching on retirement policies, he hinted at a national discussion on whether the retirement age should be reviewed in line with economic and demographic realities.

He reiterated his commitment to contributing to the vision of President John Dramani Mahama, ensuring a productive, fair, and well-regulated labour environment in Ghana.