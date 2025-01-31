Ghana: 'Women Will Play Lead Role in Climate Change Mitigation'

The Minister-Designate for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, has assured of ensuring greater involvement of women in climate change mitigation and environmental sustainability efforts when approved by Parliament.

Appearing before parliaments Appointments Committee yesterday, he mentioned the critical role women play in addressing environmental challenges, stressing that climate change disproportionately affected them.

He assured that under his leadership, women would play a leading role in climate action and environmental conservation.

"We will make women play a lead role in this journey because climate change affects them too. Including women in climate action is a must for me," he stated.

Mr Murtala Muhammed stated that climate change exacerbates gender inequalities, particularly in rural areas, where women often struggle with limited access to clean water and sanitation facilities after disasters.

He noted that beyond immediate crises, rising temperatures and air pollution posed long-term health risks for women.

According to him, these concerns required urgent attention, and his ministry would develop strategies to tackle them by actively involving women in climate adaptation efforts, regardless of their location.

"We will not sit down until it is too late," he assured.

In furtherance, the minister-designate stressed that the climate crisis was not "gender neutral" and that women and girls faced unique threats to their livelihoods, health, and safety due to environmental degradation.

To address this, he said, when approved, outfit would prioritise initiatives to empower women to contribute meaningfully to climate solutions, with a particular focus on rural communities.

Beyond climate action, the minister-designate underscored the need for more women in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education.

Moreover, he lamented the societal barriers that prevented many girls, particularly in rural areas, from pursuing higher education in these fields, and pointed out that in some communities, girls were compel to drop out of school while boys continued their education, a situation that must be reversed.

He also pledged to intensify awareness campaigns, particularly in rural Ghana, to encourage girls to pursue STEM subjects and realise their full potential.

"We must ensure we yield the intended results for the Affirmative Action law," he stated, adding that his goal was to be remembered as a results-oriented and disciplined leader.

He reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing girls' participation in science subjects, ensuring that future generations of women are well-equipped to take on leadership roles in environmental sustainability and scientific innovation.