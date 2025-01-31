Ghana: CFC to Empower 4,000 Street-Connected Children

Kumasi — The Chance for Children (CFC), a non-profit organization, has stressed its determination to empower about 4,000 street- connected children and link them to their families.

It has, therefore, outlined key milestones, including a partnership project with Safe-Child Advocacy to provide vocational training for young adults aged 15 to 19 years.

The initiative, scheduled for November and December 2025, would build on an already existing interventions aimed at equipping participants with skills for sustainable livelihoods.

Mr David Teye Zanyoh, the Acting Kumasi Branch Coordinator of the CFC, mentioned these at the 25th anniversary celebration held here to provide an opportunity to reflect on the progress made and the vision for the future, since its establishment in 1999.

Mr Zanyoh highlighted the branch's 2025 goals, which includes enhancing street outreach, strengthening the Back-to-School Programme, Family Strengthening Programme, and broadening community impact through local and regional collaborations, as he underscored CFC's commitment to supporting vulnerable children and their families.

Mr Mubarack Amadu, Chairman of the Aboabo Number One Community Committee, expressed his gratitude for CFC's efforts in preventing children from becoming street-connected and supporting families in the area.

Ms Grace Annor Abbey, the Assistant Programmes Officer for the Department of Children in Kumasi, encouraged the public to report cases of abuse and neglect to ensure appropriate action is taken.

Ms Abbey acknowledged CFC's active involvement in the Child's Rights Committee in 2024.

Ms Doris Addo, the District Girl-Child Coordinator from the School of Islamic Studies Basic in Aboabo Number One, stressed the importance of collaboration in supporting girls' education and improving the well-being of children and families in the region.

There were personal success stories from Ibrahim Mohammed and Hummul-Kussum Tayyib which demonstrated the transformative impact of CFC's support.

Both shared how the organisation's intervention helped them stay-connected with their families and pursue education, which had set them on paths to meaningful careers.

The anniversary activities included a media tour with interviews to create awareness on the issues on street children on four local radio stations and a community engagement event at Aboabo Number One.