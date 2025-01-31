Ghana: Appoint Qualified PWDs to Leadership Roles - GFD to President Mahama

31 January 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations (GFD) has called on President John Mahama to appoint qualified Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) into government and across Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.

It said that would be a demonstration of his commitment to disability inclusion in the country.

A statement signed by Mr Joseph Atsu Homadzi, National President, GFD, mentioned that while the constitution and Disability Act (Act 715) guaranteed equality, the reality was a different story.

It noted that PWDs were significantly underrepresented in decision-making spaces, undermining the nation's goals of fostering an inclusive society.

"PWDs bring valuable skills, diverse perspectives, and lived experiences that can meaningfully shape governance. Their inclusion in leadership roles not only improves decision-making but also reflects Ghana's commitment to fairness, equity, and justice." Mr Homadzi stressed.

In furtherance, the GFD said leaders with disabilities provided insights that strengthened governance, especially on issues impacting marginalised communities.

Again, it stated that inclusive leadership aligned with Ghana's obligations under the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD).

The statement said by prioritising disability inclusion, the country could inspire other institutions and communities to embrace equality.

The GFD underlined that it would launch public initiatives to showcase the value of disability inclusive leadership.

Moreover, it assured its continuous commitment to working with government officials, civil society groups, and other stakeholders to amplify the voices of PWDs and ensure their active participation in decision-making processes.

"By taking concrete action, Ghana can become a model for inclusive governance, demonstrating that every citizen's voice matters in shaping the nation's future," it added.

The Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations is the national umbrella organisation of Persons with Disabilities in Ghana. --GNA

