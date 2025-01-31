Ghana: Today's Battle of the 'Hearts' - Can Hearts Tame Lions From Kpando?

Accra Hearts of Oak and Kpando Heart of Lions will engage in the battle of the 'hearts' today as the opening game of the match day 19 round of fixtures.

Hearts are coming from their last weekend's draw with Basake Holy Stars.

That result came as a big disappointment for the Phobians who harboured high hopes of avenging the first leg defeat suffered in the hands of the GPL new boys.

For now, the last thing they hope to see is an extension of Asante Kotoko's lead on the table beyond four.

But they can only realise that dream if they are able to tame the Lions who have emerged the surprise package for the first part of the season.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko had a taste of life at the top of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) for the first time last week after defeating Karela United 1-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Exactly a week after, the Porcupine Warriors would feel the heat that comes with the position when they face Nsoatreman FC in an explosive match day 19 games of the GPL.

Far from their Kumasi fortress, the Asanteman warriors would have it tough slugging it out against Nsoatreman at the Nana Kronmansah Park in Nsoatre on Sunday.

Kotoko lead the pack with 34 points and are closely chased by GoldStars and Heart of Lions in second and third positions respectively, with 33 points.

With just a point separating them, Kotoko are aware of the consequence in case of a defeat and would leave no stone unturned to pick the points.

However, Nsoatreman would not be pushovers. They would stretch every sinew to ensure that at worst they would split the points.

At the Dun's Park in Bibiani, Gold Stars must be at their best to earn a point when they host defending league champions, Samartex FC.

Samartex have been struggling this season, failing to establish a consistent winning run but their 10th position on the log suggests they are capable of upsetting the highflying Goldstars.

Nations FC are favourites against Young Apostles at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi while Accra Lions plan a surprise raid on the points available at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Spots Complex in Tema where they play as guests of Vision FC.

Elsewhere, bottom placed Karela United will storm the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale to play Berekum Chelsea while Medeama SC engage Legon Cities at the Tarkwa TNA Stadium.

Aduana Stars will host Bechem United at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park in Dormaa just as Dreams FC host Basake Holy Stars at the Tuba Astro Turf Park.