Nigeria: Rainoil National Tennis Open 2025 to Serve Off On Monday

In its continued drive to boost Nigeria tennis, Rainoil Group, in collaboration with the Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF), has announced the 2025 Rainoil National Tennis Open, a premier event in Nigerian tennis to kickstart on Monday, February 3rd, 2025.

The tournament, which is set to take place at the Ikoyi Tennis Club, will bring together the nation's finest tennis players for a week of thrilling competition

Group Executive Director, Rainoil Group, Mrs. Godrey Ogbechie, said for almost 20 years, Rainoil Group has remained committed to tennis competitions both at club and national levels because the founder of Rainoil Group, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie, is very passionate about the game of tennis and beccause the game remains another strategic route for Nigerian youths to express their talents and shine at global stage.

According to her, the Rainoil National Tennis Open has over the years, played a crucial role in discovering and nurturing young talents, many of whom have gone on to represent Nigeria on the global stage.

To make this year tornament more attractive, Ogbecie said Rainoil has increased the prize money to a total purse of over N22.8million with the winner in the male and female singles going home with N2million and N1.5million respectively. There are equally consolation prizes for all players from the qualifying round.

Mrs. Ogbechie said the company understands the challenges faced by athletes, and are dedicated to easing their burden and inspiring them to perform at their best.

She added that In a historic first for Nigerian tennis, the qualifying players will receive financial compensation. This is to ensure that no competitor leaves empty-handed, recognizing the hard work and dedication of every participant.

A member of Nigeria Tennis Federation, Mrs. Olufunmilayo Koya-Adako said the qualifying rounds for the tournament will hold at the National Stadium, Surulere over the weekend and the tourrnament proper will begin on Monday. Koya -Adako said top players from across Nigeria will battle for victory, showcasing their skill, determination, and sportsmanship.

She commended Rainoil Group for its consitency is supporting tennis in Nigeria.

According to her, the Rainoil National Tennis Open is more than just a tournament; it is an initiative dedicated to developing tennis in Nigeria, empowering young athletes, and giving back to the community.

The Chairman, Tennis Section of Ikoyi Club, Mr. Diran Famakinwa, also commended Rainoil Group for their their consistency in supporting tennis and urged the company not to relent but to remain committed to fostering sports excellence and providing a platform for emerging talents to shine.

He also advised other corporate bodies to emulate Rainoil Group in promoting Tennis and other sports in Nigeria.