Nigeria: Al Nassr Stalling On Boniface's Record Move to Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles forward, Victor Boniface's expected move to Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr in a record transfer by a Nigerian player, has been put on hold following a twist introduced into the transfer talks by the Arabians.

Until yesterday, everything appears smooth for the Nigerian to switch Bayer Leverkusen to the Saudi Pro League side, as both clubs had reportedly reached an agreement on a substantial transfer fee of €60 million.

It was also revealed that Boniface had done medicals and agreed personal terms believed to be in the region of €15 million a year.

The 24-year-old forward was waiting to say goodbye to the management of the German Bundesliga side and friends at the club when Al Nassr officials cooled the talks.

Reports from England suggested that Al Nassr were in another ongoing negotiations with Aston Villa Colombian striker, Jhon Duran.

It was also reported that the 21-year-old Colombian forward had also agreed personal terms with Al Nassr while his representatives were optimistic about completing the move soon.

Aston Villa are also believed to have received a mouthwatering €70 million offer for Duran.

It was this twist in the transfer talks that appears to have halted the plan for Boniface to head out to the Middle East country.

The lead is expected to be put on the winter transfer in Saudi Arabia expected to close today Thursday January 30, 2025.

If the deal pulls through for Boniface, he will become the most expensive Nigerian player of the moment. His Super Eagles friend, Victor Osimhen, is on 12 Million Euros a year, on the big-money chart.

Leverkusen paid Belgian club Union St.Gilloise barely €23 million to sign him in the summer of 2023.

Boniface is expected play alongside his 'GOAT' Cristiano Ronaldo and one-time CAF Player of the Year Sadio Mane at Al Nassr.