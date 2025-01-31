Nigeria: Ikoyi Golf Club's Championship to Tee Off Friday

This year's edition of the annual Ikoyi Golf Club's Golf Championship has been scheduled to tee off at the Golf Section of Ikoyi Club 1938 on Friday, January 31, 2025. The event's organiser announced yesterday.

The competition, which is already generating lots of interest within the Club, is open to golfers within handicap range of 14 and below.

To be played over 36-holes, the competition which is expected to be a keenly contested tournament is sponsored by Guinness, Aramanda and Turkish Airline.

Captain, Golf Section of Ikoyi Club 1938 Tade Adekunle, described the Club Championship as the numero unoof golf tournament in Ikoyi Club that all golfers look forward to and practice for, stressing that the organization of the 2025 edition will be a departure from the past and leave a lasting legacy for the future.

Though the Club Championship had thrown up the most unlikely winner in the past, analysts believe that low handicapped golfers hold the ace in this year's edition.

Thus, players like Remi Olukoya, Tim Ayomike; former Club Champion, Peter Eben-Spiff, Akeem Lawal, Ewi Akpata and Mike Makinde are some players the bookies are tipping for honours this year.

The 2025 Club Championship will officially tee off on Friday with invited guests while Saturday February 1st will see gentlemen golfers filing out for their opening round while Sunday, February 2nd is the grand finale.

The Club Championship is an event that determines the best amateur golfer within the Club. Tim Ayomike is the tournaments defending champion.