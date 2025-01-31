Nigeria: NPFL - Remo Stars Survive Abia Warriors in Five-Goal Thriller

Visiting Abia Warriors yesterday threw away a two-goal lead midway first half but it was the home team, Remo Stars of Ikenne, that had the last laugh with a 3-2 win in one of the Match-day 21 midweek games of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

After a doggy exchange of play from both sides, the visitors found themselves in front when Ezekiel Ayodele scored from a corner kick rebound in the 25h minute.

The ovation that greeted that surprise goal hardly died down when Ijeoma DeSouza doubled the lead a minute later and were unfortunate not to have scored another few minutes later but for the timely clearance from captain Nduka Junior that saved the day for Remo.

However, respite came the way of Remo Stars in the 38th minute when Olamilekan Adedayo scored from outside the goal area to peg the scoreline for the home team.

Jabbar Malik who came off the bench scored the equaliser from a rebound to leave the scoreline at 2-2 before the half time break.

However, on resumption from the break, Tochukwu Michael nodded in the winner in the 53rd minute for Remo Stars to pick all three points.

The team now lead the table with 42 points and a superior goals difference of +13.

In Lagos, Ikorodu City made a mess of visiting Kano Pillars with a 4-1 win. It was Shola Adelani who opened the score in the third minute and that was his third consecutive goal in two matches.

Austin Uzondu doubled the lead in the 20th minute but Pillars pegged the score with a goal in the 37th minute by Abba Adam. Veteran midfielder, Rabiu Ali, scored an own goal off a corner kick in the 54th minute and Ayomide Cole put the match beyond Pillars in the 73rd minute.

RESULTS

NPFL

Bayelsa Utd 4-1 Sunshine

El Kanemi 2-1 Rangers

Akwa Utd 1-1 Lobi Stars

Ikorodu City 4-1 K'Pillars

Remo Stars 3-2 Abia War

Shooting 2-0 Nasarawa

UCL

Aston Villa 4-2 Celtic

Barcelona 2-2 Atalanta

Leverkusen 2-0 S'Prague

B'Munich 3-1 Sl'Bratislava

Brest 0-3 Real Madrid

D'Zagreb 2-1 AC Milan

Dortmund 3-1 Shakhtar

Girona 1-2 Arsenal

Inter 3-0 Monaco

Juventus 0-2 Benfica

Lille 6-1 Feyenoord

Man City 3-1 C'Brugge

PSV 3-2 Liverpool

Salzburg 1-4 Atletico

Sporting 1-1 Bologna

Sturm Graz 1-0 Leipzig

Stuttgart 1-4 PSG

Y' Boys 0-1 C'Zvezda

TODAY

Europa League

Ajax v Galatasaray

Anderlecht v Hoffenheim

AS Roma v Frankfurt

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Bilbao v Plzen

Braga v Lazio

Dy'Kyiv v RFS

FCSB v Man Utd

Ferencvaros v Alkmaar

Lyon v Ludogorets

Maccabi Tel v FC Porto

Midtjylland v Fenerbahce

Nice v Bodo/Glimt

Olympiacos v Qarabag

Rangers v Royale Union

Sociedad v PAOK

Sl'Prague v Malmo

Tottenham v Elfsborg

Twente v Besiktas