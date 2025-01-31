Nigeria: SLB, One Campaign Equip Healthcare Facilities With Solar Power

Global energy technology company, SLB, has joined forces with ONE Campaign to implement the installation of solar inverters across 10 healthcare centers in Lagos, Delta, Imo, and Rivers states, ensuring that the facilities benefit from reliable, sustainable energy for uninterrupted patient care.

Nigeria Country Director, SLB, Nosa Omorodion, said: "Access to sustainable power is essential for healthcare centres to provide uninterrupted, life-saving care. At SLB, we are committed to delivering impactful, lasting solutions in the communities where we live and work. Through our collaboration with ONE Campaign, we are supporting Nigeria's healthcare infrastructure, ensuring these centers can provide continuous, reliable service to residents, without disruption. Beyond enhancing the quality of care, we are also contributing to the broader goal of driving the shift towards a cleaner and more sustainable energy future across industries."

Executive Director for Africa, ONE Campaign, Serah Makka, said: "Ensuring reliable energy for healthcare facilities is crucial for improving healthcare delivery in Nigeria, especially in underserved and remote communities.

"This collaboration with SLB helps provide the foundation for consistent patient care, which is critical for saving lives. Beyond just powering medical equipment, this initiative supports a healthier, more sustainable Africa by incorporating sustainable energy practices into the health sector and transitioning to clean, climate-adaptable solutions."