Nigeria: Nimet Partner Firms On Climate Advisory Services

30 January 2025
This Day (Lagos)

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MTN Nigeria and Tomorrow.io, to develop a Digital Climate Advisory Services (DCAS) System aimed at delivering location-specific, actionable weather advisories to Nigerian farmers via mobile SMS.

The partnership, which is in line with the United Nations (UN) goal of ensuring early warning systems for all, will serve the need of strengthening climate resilience in Nigeria, particularly in the agricultural sector.

Speaking at the MoU signing at NiMet Headquarters in Abuja recently, the Director General of NiMet, Professor Charles Anosike, said the overall aim of the partnership was to improve agricultural productivity and resilience by providing localized, timely weather advisories. "This aligns with the food security agenda of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu government," he said.

According to Anosike, the choice of MTN and Tomorrow.io is strategic as they are leaders in their respective sectors.

"I am excited welcoming the MTN Nigeria CEO, Karl Toriola, officials and the Tomorrow.io team to NiMet for this groundbreaking MoU signing that will impact not only the agricultural sector but the entire Nigerian economy. My primary objective has been to open up the space of the business of climate science to the private sector so that they will begin to understand the incredible impact of climate science," Anosike said.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.