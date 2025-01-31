Nigeria: Nimet Partner Firms On Climate Advisory Services

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MTN Nigeria and Tomorrow.io, to develop a Digital Climate Advisory Services (DCAS) System aimed at delivering location-specific, actionable weather advisories to Nigerian farmers via mobile SMS.

The partnership, which is in line with the United Nations (UN) goal of ensuring early warning systems for all, will serve the need of strengthening climate resilience in Nigeria, particularly in the agricultural sector.

Speaking at the MoU signing at NiMet Headquarters in Abuja recently, the Director General of NiMet, Professor Charles Anosike, said the overall aim of the partnership was to improve agricultural productivity and resilience by providing localized, timely weather advisories. "This aligns with the food security agenda of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu government," he said.

According to Anosike, the choice of MTN and Tomorrow.io is strategic as they are leaders in their respective sectors.

"I am excited welcoming the MTN Nigeria CEO, Karl Toriola, officials and the Tomorrow.io team to NiMet for this groundbreaking MoU signing that will impact not only the agricultural sector but the entire Nigerian economy. My primary objective has been to open up the space of the business of climate science to the private sector so that they will begin to understand the incredible impact of climate science," Anosike said.