Nigeria: GLCO Headline Sponsor At NPA Lagos International Polo Tourney

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) is proud to be the headline sponsor of the 2025 NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament. The highly-anticipated Polo Series will be held at the prestigious Lagos Polo Club, Ikoyi, from February 4 to 23rd 2025.

A staple in Nigeria's sporting and social calendar, the NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament is celebrated for its rich heritage, thrilling competitions, and vibrant atmosphere.

Last year's tournament delivered a thrilling six chukkas encounter that saw Leighton Kings dispatch a hard-fighting Art Hotel Shoreline team to retain the coveted Majekodunmi Cup.

The 2025 NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament is set to be even more spectacular, featuring top-tier teams vying for the Open Cup and the Majekodunmi Cup in a series of high-goal and low-goal matches to be played over 18 days.

The Silver Cup will run across all three weeks while the Low Cup takes centre stage in the third week, ensuring an engaging and dynamic experience for players and spectators alike throughout.

Commenting on GTCO's role as main sponsor of the Lagos International Polo Tournament, Segun Agbaje, Group Chief Executive Officer, said: "At GTCO, we are passionate about fostering excellence and creating platforms that bring people together through shared passions. The NPA Lagos international Polo Tournament embodies the spirit of teamwork, discipline, and fair play--values that resonate deeply with our brand.

"We remain committed to driving positive change by supporting local initiatives with global impact that foster community development and social progress, ensuring that the benefits of the tournament extend well beyond the sport itself."

GTCO has a longstanding tradition of supporting impact-driven sporting events as part of its broader commitment to community development. The Group's long-running sponsorship of the NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament reinforces its commitment to celebrating Africa's rich sporting heritage and promoting inclusivity through world-class events.