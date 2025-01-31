Nigeria Savour Memorable U-19 Cricket World Cup Finish in Malaysia

Nigeria's campaign at the 2025 ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup came to a flourishing end on Wednesday, as the Yellow-Greens beat another test-playing nation, Ireland, by six runs in Bangi, Malaysia.

The win in the last Super Six came as a result of team effort but Lilian Ude was the most prolific with an impressive figure of three wickets for 11 with the ball to stem Ireland's chase of Nigeria's 95 runs.

Christabel Chukwuonye also led a steady innings with the bat for Nigeria.

Ude also contributed 12 runs with the bat at the death alongside 17 runs each from Peculiar Agboya and Omosigho Eguakun, and that proved crucial in taking the game away from Ireland.

Opener Rebecca Lowe led the response with 21 for Ireland, but the steady fall of wickets ultimately proved key in earning victory for Nigeria in Bangi.

It was Nigeria's second victory of the tournament, after they also beat New Zealand by two runs at their first-ever ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup, to seal third place in Super Six Group 2.

The win against Ireland was enough for a top six finish and also cement a place at the next edition of the tournament for Nigeria.

"It was a much needed win, we needed to make a statement and finish strong. Bad weather didn't allow us to fight out and get into the semis but all in all, we take all the positives. First time at the World Cup is no joke," Head Coach Sarah Bakhita said after the game.