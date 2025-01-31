Africa: UNICEF Names Khaby Lame as a Goodwill Ambassador

Global content creator champions children's rights following four-day visit to see UNICEF's work in Senegal

Global content creator Khaby Lame has been announced as UNICEF's newest Goodwill Ambassador. The appointment – made at an event in Lame's birth country Senegal – follows a four-day visit to meet children and young people who are driving positive change in their communities.

"It's a true honour to be appointed as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and be part of an organisation that puts children's rights front and centre every day," said Lame. "From my own experience as a child fearing poverty, struggling to find my passion at school, and losing my job during the COVID-19 pandemic, to finding my place and calling in the world, I know that all children can thrive when they are given a chance and opportunity."

In his role as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Lame will use his global platforms to help raise awareness of children's rights across the world, including education and training, empowering girls, protection from violence and abuse, and access to health, nutrition, and a clean environment.

24-year-old Lame rose to popularity with his comedic video responses to complicated "life hacks" where he silently performs the same task in a simple way. In 2022, he was listed in Fortune's 40 Under 40 and Forbes' 30 Under 30. In 2024, Lame was listed as one of Forbes top 10 Content Creators. As of 2025, he is the most-followed user on TikTok .

"We are thrilled to welcome Khaby Lame to the UNICEF family as a Goodwill Ambassador. Khaby is a passionate and powerful advocate for children and young people all over the world," said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell. "His creativity and unique perspective on the world have inspired hundreds of millions of followers, and will continue to motivate others in raising their voices and telling their stories in their own unique ways."

During his visit to Senegal, Lame met street-connected children at a shelter in Dakar, playing sports together and listening to their stories of how many had fled violence, abuse and exploitation. He also visited an inclusive school in Ziguinchor, in the Casamance area, where children with disabilities have access to assistive technology to learn and thrive, and played a football game with blind children.

In Kolda, a region bordering The Gambia and Guinea-Bissau, Lame joined a workshop teaching out-of-school girls STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics), leadership and innovation skills, and helping them into the workplace. The workshops are led by members of an association comprising over 3,500 young female leaders aged 10 – 24, who are also working in their communities to promote girls' education and combat gender-based violence.

Lame also met with the Children's Municipal Council of Sédhiou, a network of children across Senegal who are elected by their peers to participate in discussions with local authorities, keeping decision-makers accountable about issues affecting children. Lame joined the group to plant trees in the mangroves – a project to help fight the impact of climate change – and add his voice to their movement for climate action.

"During my time in Senegal with UNICEF, I've met many young people who are standing up in their communities and making a change – be it learning technology skills, finding solutions for climate change, or empowering each other with ways to stay safe from violence. I'm excited to meet many more young inspirational leaders and innovators in my new role with UNICEF," added Lame.

Lame joins a list of current UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors including Ishmael Beah, David Beckham, Orlando Bloom, Millie Bobby Brown, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Danny Glover, Angelique Kidjo, Ricky Martin, Leo Messi, Vanessa Nakate, Liam Neeson, Katy Perry, and Shakira.