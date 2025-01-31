Nigeria: No, Nigeria's Northern Governors Have Not Rejected English As the Language of Instruction in Schools

No, Nigeria's northern governors have not rejected English as the language of instruction in schools

IN SHORT: A claim is circulating on Facebook, saying that Nigeria's northern governors have rejected English as the medium of instruction in their schools. Niger state governor Mohammed Bago has suggested adopting Hausa as a regional teaching language, but there is no evidence of an official decision or policy on the matter.

A Facebook post claims that Nigeria's northern governors have rejected English as the language of instruction in schools in the northern part of the country.

"Northern governors reject English language as an instruction medium in Northern schools," reads the Facebook post. The post has gained significant attention, sparking debates among users.

English was introduced to Nigeria by British merchants and Christian missionaries in the 16th and 17th centuries. Missionary schools emphasised English as a core subject.

But is this claim true? We checked.

False!

When Nigeria gained independence in 1960, English was adopted as the official language in an attempt at ensuring national unity and facilitating administration. It remains the primary medium of instruction in schools across the country and is constitutionally recognised alongside other major Nigerian languages, such as Hausa, Yoruba and Igbo.

Africa Check searched online but found no credible news sources reporting on an official statement or policy indicating that northern governors have rejected English as the language of instruction in schools.

Instead, reports point to a statement made by Niger state governor Mohammed Bago during a literary festival.

Bago suggested that Hausa could be considered a regional language of instruction in primary and secondary schools in northern Nigeria. He argued that adopting Hausa could improve school enrollment and enhance students' understanding.

Although reliable outlets such as Daily Trust reported this, there is no evidence of a collective decision by northern governors to abandon English as the language of instruction in schools.

Bago's proposal was not an official statement and has not been adopted by other governors in the region. He was expressing a personal opinion, not a policy endorsed by his counterparts.

