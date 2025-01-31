Nigeria: EU Launches Solar to Power Health Facilities in Plateau

To ensure that healthcare facilities in Plateau State have unhindered access to reliable electricity for medical equipment, providing better healthcare services for local communities, the European Union (EU) has launched the Solar for Health Project in the state.

The project, which is funded by the EU, in partnership with the Plateau State government, underscores the importance of clean energy in improving the quality of life, particularly in rural healthcare settings.

The EU has committed 1.7 million euros for overall project implementation by NTU International and 8.7 million euros for infrastructure managed by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).

Speaking during the launch of the Solar for Health project, Head of Green and Digital Economy at the EU Delegation in Nigeria and ECOWAS, Inga Stefanowicz, highlighted the EU's commitment to supporting Nigeria's energy sector through initiatives like Solar for Health.

She stated that the project marks a significant step in the partnership between the EU and Plateau state, aiming to ensure reliable and clean energy in healthcare facilities.

The project, she said, will support a minimum of 25 healthcare facilities across the state, improving energy access and enhancing overall healthcare services.

The Governor of Plateau state, Caleb Mutfwang, welcomed the initiative, stressing the critical role energy plays in providing quality healthcare. He noted that energy access is crucial for powering life-saving equipment and ensuring effective medical care. "Without energy, our healthcare services are limited," he said. "This project is a game changer for Plateau State, and we are committed to its success."

In addition to the launch, Governor Mutfwang inaugurated the Plateau State Solar for Health Project Steering Committee. The committee, tasked with overseeing the implementation of the project, includes representatives from the EU, GIZ, NTU International, and the Plateau State Government. Also, the committee will be chaired by the Managing Director, Plateau State Energy Corporation, Pongzing Gambe, with the Commissioner for Health, Cletus Shurkuk, serving as co-chair.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Energy Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Secretary to the Plateau State Government, Samuel Jatau, who was appointed as the chairman of the state steering committee thanked the governor for the honor to serve and lead the committee and pledged that him and all members of the team will deliver to ensure the successful implementation of the project in the state.

The Solar for Health project is part of the broader EU Global Gateway initiative, which aims to promote investment in smart, sustainable infrastructure across the world, including in the areas of energy, health, and education.