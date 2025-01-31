Nigeria: Top 5 Countries With the Most Skin Bleaching Population

The skin bleaching industry has continued to grow into a multi-billion-dollar business worldwide, with millions of people in many countries using products to alter their complexion, especially in Nigeria, all in the name of organic soap and cream.

This comes despite the warnings from Nigerian music legend Fela Kuti in his satirical Afrobeat song Yellow Fever, where, he criticised the widespread practice of skin bleaching; "You dey bleach, you go die o! Yellow fever, you go die o!"

Also, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako, raised concerns over the increasing use of skin-lightening products in Nigeria.

The World Bank document analysis of 68 studies revealed that individuals aged 30 and under, had the highest skin bleaching prevalence at 55.9%, followed by those aged 31-49 at 25.9%.

Here are the top 5 countries with the most skin-bleaching population, per the recent study from WHO.

Countries with most skin-bleaching population

1. Nigeria

Nigeria reportedly has one of the highest rates of skin bleaching globally, with over 77% using skin-bleaching products despite bans and constant awareness of its harmful effects. These people regularly patronize makers of the products despite their expensive nature and name them organic products.

2. Congo-Brazzaville

Like Nigeria and other African countries, Congo-Brazzaville sees skin bleaching as societal beauty standards and societal norms favoring lighter skin. In the country, over 66% of women use skin bleaching products despite the known risk of skin cancer and organ damage.

3. Senegal

Skin bleaching is a widespread practice in Senegal with an estimated 50% using skin bleaching products due to the desire of societal acceptance and cultural factors.

4. Ghana

An estimated 39% engage in skin bleaching in Ghana due to social, economic, and cultural influences and sometimes peer pressure. Despite government restrictions and public health concerns public health campaigns, the demand for skin-lightening products remains high.

5. South Africa

The 32% of those engaging in skin bleaching are Black South Africans, especially those who are influenced by colorism. The preference for lighter skin within the communities is to gain societal acceptance and to enjoy the favour those with lighter skin enjoy

While governments and health experts continue to warn against the dangers associated with using skin-bleaching products, Fela's warning still holds, as many of these bleaching products contain harmful chemicals that can cause skin damage, organ failure, and even lead to cancer.

Vanguard News