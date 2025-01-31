Nigeria: More Woes for LP As Chieftain Dumps Party in Imo

A former House of Representatives member, Tony Nwulu, has announced his resignation from the Labour Party (LP) in Imo State.

Nwulu, who served as the party's deputy governorship candidate in the 2023 Imo gubernatorial election, made this known in a resignation letter addressed to the party's state chairman on January 30. The letter was received by the party's Administrative Secretary, Tijani Sandra Ayomide.

In the letter, Nwulu stated, "I write to formally resign my membership from the Labour Party, effective immediately.

"This decision comes after careful consideration, and while I appreciate the opportunities and experiences gained during my time with the party, I believe it is in my best interest to move in a different direction at this time.

"I remain grateful for the vision and commitment of the party to social justice, democracy, and good governance. I extend my best wishes to the leadership and members as they continue working towards these goals.

"Kindly update your records accordingly and confirm the processing of my resignation."

Nwulu is regarded as one of the most vibrant political youth leaders in Imo State, known for his dynamic engagement and advocacy for youth inclusion in governance.

During his time as a lawmaker representing Oshodi-Isolo II Federal Constituency in Lagos, Nwulu played a key role in advocating for youth participation in politics.

He sponsored the historic Not Too Young To Run Bill, which led to constitutional amendments in sections 65, 106, 131, and 177, reducing the age requirements for elective positions in Nigeria: House of Assembly & House of Representatives, from 30 to 25 years; Senate & Governorship, from 35 to 30 years; and presidency, from 40 to 30 years.

The bill also introduced provisions for independent candidacy in Nigeria. It was eventually signed into law by then-President Muhammadu Buhari on May 31, 2018.