Nigeria: Abdulrazaq Is an Outstanding Achiever, First Lady Tinubu Says Amid New Project Flag-Offs

...Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, Tunde Idiagbon Flyovers launched

...First Lady performs groundbreaking ceremony for Oluremi Tinubu Hospital, distributes 10,000 kits to midwives

...Says Ilorin Innovation Hub is mind-blowing

...Visits Sugar Factory Film Studio

Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq is an outstanding leader and amazing achiever who has done exceptionally well for his people, First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu remarked on Wednesday as her visit to the state capital entered the second day.

Joined by the wife of the Vice President Nana Shettima, Nigeria Governors' Forum Chairman, his wife Amb. Olufolake Abdulrazaq, and several other first ladies from across the country, the day began with the First Lady flagging off the distribution of 10,000 professional kits to midwives in the North Central region.

Next to that was her launching of the General Tunde Idiagbon Flyover in Ilorin -- a gesture the widow of the no-nonsense late general Cecilia Idiagbon said was memorable and reflective of Governor Abdulrazaq's respect for history.

Senator Tinubu later visited the Innovation Hub, a facility that is designed to be Kwara's version of the Silicon Valley to raise generations of techies and build skills that resolve local developmental challenges.

"I am so, so glad with what I have seen. This is truly amazing, and I am going back home to tell the President what I have seen. You (Governor) are a man truly in love with your people. You have really done so well," she said as the Managing Director of the Hub Temi Kolawole took her through the mandate of the multibilion naira facility while the Governor and his wife sat next to her.

The sight of the facility triggered a brief conversation around her setting up a "Dream Centre", which she said is an idea she hopes would give talented underprivileged children a platform to shine and rule their world.

"What I have seen here is borne out of a clear dream about where the Governor wants his people to be. This dream is coming alive.... We can stay here forever. You have enough projects to showcase, and I am indeed very proud of you," the Senator said.

Her motorcade then headed to the site of the Senator Oluremi Tinubu Hospital, the foundation stone of which she unveiled.

Designed to be a multi-storey building, the hospital is rising from the ashes of the old civil service clinic in the GRA and is meant to offer premium healthcare services for the people of the state and beyond, according to the Commissioner for Health Dr. Amina Ahmed el-Imam.

The First Lady then officially opened the Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari Flyover in downtown Ilorin -- named after the revered Emir of Ilorin and Chairman of the Kwara State Council of Chiefs.

The General Tunde Idiagbon Flyover is 562m long, while the Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari Flyover stretches across 457.4 metres -- both of them adding to the road networks which reduce travel time and the aesthetics of the capital city.

Senator Tinubu immediately proceeded to the Sugar Factory Film Studio, another legacy project of the Abdulrazaq administration, wrapping up the day's activities.

Speaking at the distribution of professional kits for midwives, Senator Tinubu commended the Governor and his wife for the top-quality hospitality accorded her and her entourage.

"This is the standard we want to see in other states. This is truly amazing. Everything we have seen is of very good quality. Despite the short notice, the hospitality is amazing, and I want other First Ladies to copy this as a template," she said.

Speaking on the kits presented to midwives, she said: "This is to complement the ongoing federal government's retraining exercise of 120,000 frontline health workers nationwide. I am informed that the 54,346,000 health workers have already completed their training, and that is why the Renewed Hope Initiatives (RHI) procured 60,000 branded scrubs and 60,000 crocs as incentives to encourage and support the tireless dedication of our midwives," she said.

"All the six geopolitical zones will be receiving 10,000 crocs and 10,000 scrubs to be shared among the states in the region. We will be visiting other states for the allocation of these items.

"Tomorrow by the grace of God, I will be launching the free to shine and triple elimination campaigns of HIV, Hepatitis and Syphilis also here in Kwara state."

Governor Abdulrazaq commended the First Lady for the humanitarian gestures, saying: "The kits will not only ensure that our health workers are well-equipped to perform their duties but also send a strong message of solidarity and hope to those who are devoted to protecting the health of our mothers and children.

"These dedicated men and women deserve our full support, and this gesture by Her Excellency is a clear reflection of the commitment to their welfare and safety."

Mrs AbdulRazaq, in her remarks, said the initiative by the First Lady exemplifies her commitment to the welfare and professionalism of midwives across the nation, and praised her for her service to humanity.

"We are confident that these kits will significantly enhance the quality of maternal and child healthcare services in our zone," she said.

Minister of State for Health Dr Iziaq Adekunle Salako said midwives play vital roles in preventing maternal and perinatal death, and are most times the only skilled health professionals available in communities.

He described the event as a significant step to strengthen the capacity of midwives and advance the goals of sustainable development.

Executive Director National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) Dr Muyi Aina, who highlighted some of the achievements of the agency, said the professional kits will strengthen the work of the midwives.

He applauded the First Lady's strong support for maternal health.

All the events were attended by dignitaries from across the state and beyond, including Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi and his wife Abieyuwa; federal and state parliamentarians such as Speaker Yakubu Danladi Salihu, Senator Sadiq Umar, Mukhtar Tolani Shagaya; cabinet members; heads of government agencies and parastatals; party leaders; clerics; and community leaders.