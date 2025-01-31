Nigeria: Oluremi Tinubu Distributes 60,000 Kits to Midwives in Nigeria

To encourage efficient delivery of services of frontline medical workers in Nigeria, First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu's Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) has concluded plans to distribute 60,000 kits to midwives across the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria soon.

Senator Tinubu who said this yesterday in Ilorin, Kwara state capital at the presentation of 10,000 professional kits to midwives in North Central zone, noted that the effort is aimed at complementing the Federal ongoing retraining exercise of 120,000 Frontline health workers nationwide.

According to Senator Tinubu," no fewer than 54,346 health workers have completed their training."

Said she: "That is why RHI procured 60,000 kits as an incentive to encourage and support the tireless dedication of our midwives. All six geopolitical zones will be receiving 10,000 Crocs and 10,000 scrubs to be shared among the states in each zone.

"We will be visiting other zones as soon as possible for the allocation of these items. This donation has been made possible by the generous support of an anonymous donor partner committed to ensuring better health care.

"The donor supports the Organization of African First Ladies for Development and the health sector in Nigeria particularly in the area of infant and maternal mortality and morbidity rate."

The states in the zone comprise Niger, Benue, Plateau, Nasarawa, Kwara, Kogi and Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Earlier, Governor AbdulRaman AbdulRazaq hailed the initiative, saying that "it will have lasting impact on the safety and confidence of our health professionals who are frontline workers in the fight for better healthcare delivery.

"These dedicated men and women deserve our full support. This gesture by the first lady is a clear reflection of her commitment to our welfare and safety. The provision of these kits will not only ensure our health workers are well equipped to perform their duties but send strong message of solidarity to those that are devoted in protecting the health of our mothers and children."

Also speaking, North Central Zonal Coordinator, RHI and wife of Kwara state Governor Olufolake AbdulRazaq said that"this initiative, championed by the First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu exemplifies her commitment to the welfare and professionalism of midwives across our nation.

"This generous support of providing 10,000 professional kits will undoubtedly empower midwives in the North Central zone with the motivation to deliver quality and compassionate care to mothers and newborns.

"I assure other RHI coordinators and I in the North central zone will see to it that the distribution through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency is done accordingly."she said