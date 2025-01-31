Nigeria: EU's Investment in Nigeria Surpassed €35 Billion in 2023, Envoy Reveals

·Describes Nigeria as key partner in Africa

The newly appointed European Union (EU) Ambassador to Nigeria, Gautier Mignot, has revealed that the EU is Nigeria's largest trading and investment partner, with total trade in goods reaching €35 billion in 2023.

In his first press conference as Ambassador, held yesterday in Lagos, Mignot emphasised that EU foreign direct investment in Nigeria currently stands at €26.4 billion, underlining a firm commitment to supporting the nation's economic growth.

He also noted that hundreds of EU companies operate in Nigeria, generating jobs and providing crucial training across various sectors.

Having taken over from Ambassador Samuela Isopi in September 2024, Mignot shared insights from his 30 years of diplomatic experience, including previous postings in Mexico and Senegal.

He expressed enthusiasm for exploring Nigeria's rich culture and diverse regions, including Lagos, Benin, and the North-East.

Mignot stressed the importance of collaboration with the media, inviting journalists to engage with the EU mission for accurate updates and information through platforms like LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

The Ambassador outlined the EU's broad global influence, with 27 Member States representing over 450 million people.

He highlighted the EU's dedication to peace, stability, and sustainable development, positioning the union as a key global economic power and a promoter of unity across continents.

The EU has 145 delegations worldwide, with Nigeria being a pivotal partner in Africa.

Mignot emphasised the EU's goal of deepening the EU-Nigeria partnership, particularly in fostering regional stability and development. "Nigeria is a key player not only in Africa but on the global stage," he remarked.

He also spotlighted the "Global Gateway" investment strategy, which aims to support Nigeria's transition to a green, digital, and inclusive economy.

Key initiatives under this strategy include developing the renewable energy sector, vaccine production, and educational exchanges like Erasmus+. Special attention is also given to the North-East, where new projects are underway to support local development.

On humanitarian aid, Mignot highlighted the EU's ongoing support, including €102 million in 2023 for food security, education in emergencies, and disaster preparedness for communities impacted by conflict and natural disasters.

The ambassador expressed a desire to launch initiatives that reduce trade and investment barriers, with a focus on creating jobs for Nigeria's youth and cultivating a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem.

He also announced plans for high-level visits and meetings to further strengthen EU-Nigeria relations.

Mignot reaffirmed the EU's commitment to being a reliable partner for Nigeria, especially during these dynamic global changes.

Through collaboration, he believes both parties can create a brighter, more prosperous future for Nigeria and the wider region.