Nigeria: FCT-Irs Seeks EFCC's Collaboration On Tax Compliance

30 January 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hussein Yahaya

The Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) has sought collaboration with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to enhance tax compliance in the FCT.

The Acting Executive Chairman of the Service, Mr Michael Ango, during a courtesy visit to the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr Olanipekun Olukoyede, at the commission's corporate headquarters on Wednesday, said the partnership was important because of the statutory roles of both agencies.

Mr Ango stated that the engagement with the EFCC was in line with the mandate of the FCT-IRS to collaborate with agencies such as the EFCC towards improving tax compliance in the FCT.

He noted that one of the major initiatives of the FCT-IRS in 2025 is the harmonisation of revenue collection and administration in the FCT and to achieve this, the support and collaboration of all persons and agencies such as the EFCC would be required.

This is to ensure that all revenue due to the FCT is collected and accounted for in a transparent manner and to enhance ease of doing business and improve revenue generation.

In his remarks, the EFCC chairman, Mr Olukoyede, thanked the FCT-IRS chairman and his team for the visit and expressed willingness to partner with the service to improve revenue collection in the FCT.

Olukoyede said the commission was in partnership with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and other state internal revenue services and therefore would be willing to partner with the FCT-IRS to shore up its collections.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.