Congo-Kinshasa: Africa CDC Warns of Public Health Crisis in Conflict-Ravaged Goma

Africa CDC Director, Dr Jean Kaseya, echoed the call for immediate intervention, urging collective action "for peace, for health, and for the future of Africa."

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has issued a warning about the worsening public health crisis in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), as ongoing conflict destabilizes the region.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Africa CDC highlighted the urgent need for coordinated action to safeguard vulnerable communities, stating, "Goma is facing serious public health challenges due to ongoing conflict.

A coordinated effort is essential to strengthen resilience and protect the community."

The situation in Goma reflects the broader health crisis across Africa's conflict zones, where displaced populations, broken healthcare systems, and poor sanitation leave communities exposed to deadly diseases.

In eastern DR Congo, escalating violence has led to mass displacement, heightening the risk of cholera, malaria, and other infectious diseases.

The lack of clean water and overcrowded conditions in displacement camps only exacerbate the risk of outbreaks.

The organization continues to advocate for stronger disease surveillance, improved healthcare access, and efforts to achieve sustainable peace in conflict areas to minimize the long-term impact on public health.

This call to action comes as international humanitarian agencies warn of worsening conditions in Goma, where health facilities are struggling to function amid ongoing insecurity.

Without urgent intervention, the region risks facing an escalating health emergency that could have dire consequences for millions of residents.