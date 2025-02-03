Gambia: Breaking Barriers, Transforming Lives - Refugee Students Thrive With Dafi Scholarships in the Gambia

"As a refugee girl, the odds had often seemed stacked against me, and the thought of pursuing higher education felt like an unattainable dream... The vision of graduation, of wearing that cap and gown, and of breaking barriers as a refugee girl was the driving force that carried me to the finish line," says Benita Osango originally from Congo and now a 2023 legal graduate from the University of the Gambia and DAFI scholarship recipient.

Having fled Congo due to war as a young girl alongside her mother and sister and arriving in the Gambia in 2005 her experiences were impossible to ignore so she clung to education as her hope to pave way for a promising future. "The scholarship was more than financial support; it was a lifeline and a validation of my hard work and determination. I felt seen, valued, and empowered, knowing that someone believed in my potential to rise above my circumstances."

Benita is just one among 18 many other beneficiaries who with the assistance of UNHCR, the Gambia government partner, GAFNA and the DAFI scholarship programme has been able to attain a higher education since DAFI began to award scholarships in 2019.

UNHCR in the Gambia has continued to advocate for higher education among scholarship beneficiaries both inside and outside the classroom; recipients were often exposed to opportunities outside their respective higher education curricula: workshops, capacity building programs and leadership activities.

Over and above the financial assistance, she remains appreciative of the emotional support she received from UNHCR while pursuing her university degree drawing moral support from mentors and fellow refugee students.

Despite the often-harsh circumstances often surrounding refugees, Benita insists that this should not be the only thing that defines her neither should it define other people who find themselves in similar circumstances. Instead, she opted to view the opportunity to pursue a higher education as an alternate path at rebuilding the trajectory of her life.

Her degree has opened doors for her allowing her to intern, volunteer, and network in organizations and among other professionals as she continues to work towards her career goals.

Sheikh Sanneh working in his office at the Catholic Refugee Services (CRS) offices in Fajara, Kanifing where he works as Human Resource Officer.

© CRS Most of the refugees who were recipients of a higher education or vocational studies scholarship in the Gambia were escaping the conflict in the Casamance region. Sheikh SANNEH is no exception and is now a Human Resource Officer at Catholic Relief Services (CRS) recalls how post-high school, prior to DAFI's intervention, he spent a significant amount of his time appealing to well-wishers who may have been able to sponsor his university education, but in vain. He had already resolved to come up with the funds himself by taking up a job as a commercial driver when the DAFI scholarship came through allowing him to register at The University of the Gambia to study Human Resource.

He made history in his family becoming a first-generation university graduate, with a bright future guaranteed, he is certain that he can change his family's story and improve their financial situation. "The sky is the limit for every DAFI student who takes advantage of the program" says Sheikh who maintains ties with other DAFI scholars like Benita and others who have since joined the medical field.

UNHCR and its partners continual advocacy for higher education has made a significant difference not only in the lives of the graduates but to their families who enjoy their support and inspiring those around them to aspire for a brighter future despite their reality.