Nigeria, Others to Get €150bn EU Fund to Enhance Infrastructural Development

In a bid to further enhance infrastructural development in Nigeria and other African countries, the European Union (EU) has said that it will through its special purpose vehicle - Global Gateway initiative disburse €150 billion in four years with Nigeria set to feature prominently in the investment package.

The initiative, it said, will enable Nigeria to achieve enhanced infrastructure connectivity, including transport, energy, and digital networks; support agriculture, economic growth, health and education; promote sustainable development and environmental protection; and foster cooperation and partnerships with Nigeria and other partner countries.

Head of Cooperation, EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Massimo De Luca, who disclosed this during a media briefing in Lagos State, explained that the initiative is deliberately designed to enhance connectivity, promote sustainable development, and strengthen economic ties between the EU and its partner countries, including Nigeria.

He said, "In Nigeria, the initiative is supporting the following sectors: Digital, climate and energy, transport, education and research, and health. The EU has projects in Nigeria and in the region. During the period of 2021 to 2024, as EU Delegation in Nigeria, we implemented about €700 million in cooperation from the EU in Nigeria alone.

"Our activities in Nigeria are very important. The EU, plus the the EU member states with embassies in Nigeria here in Nigeria, in Abuja in particular, together, we still represent the biggest donor partner for Nigeria.

"For the EU, over the last two years, the focus has been very much on what we call the Global Gateway. Global Gateway is indeed a massive initiative. It is about €300 billion in finance to be deployed mostly in Africa, but also in other developing countries in Latin America and Asia."

De Luca explained that the EU, through the Global Gateway initiative, instead of focusing solely on capacity building, technical assistance, and trying to lift up the capacity of the country in specific areas, it uses investments as the anchor.

"This is exciting but a bit unusual for us because it requires us from the Development Cooperation department of the EU to work closely with investors. Investors can be in the private sector or public sector. We don't discriminate, as long as they commit to an investment that needs to be sustainable for the long-term," he said.

Noting that finance for the focus sectors is essential for the initiative, he added, "The instrument that we use is not necessarily the use of grants or contracts for technical assistance, but finance becomes an essential part. There must be a loan or equity. There must be somebody ready to put finance in the project. This is done to ensure the viability of the project.

"This is why our relation with EuroCham, for example, has been so important because they aggregate European investors already present in Nigeria, and they can work with us to identify the priority projects they would like to pursue."

De Luca further disclosed that the EU is supporting Nigeria's digital transformation plan by working closely with the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy of Nigeria, Bosun Tijani, particularly through the deployment of 90,000 km of fibre optic cables throughout the country, establishment of systems for e-governance, and the development of digital skills, particularly for young Nigerians.

He said, "We are working closely with the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy of Nigeria, Bosun Tijani. We want to play a big role in supporting the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy with regards to three aspects of his agenda. First, is the deployment of the 90,000 km of the fibre optic cables throughout the country, where a number of development partners are also contributing. There is also the establishment of systems for e-governance in Nigeria to facilitate the interoperability and sustainability of the e-governance systems in the country. The third is digital skills.

"For the time being, we are majorly focusing on digital skills in many ways. When it comes to involvement with the private sector, for example, for the deployment of the 90,000 km of the fibre optic cables throughout the country, that investment will not be done by the government. The government is establishing a special purpose vehicle, which will be 50-50 or 51-49. But the investment, that is, the money, must come from the private sector.

"In this respect, we are looking at what we could do to spur the private sector to jump into the special purpose vehicle. That could be a blend of a grant for the functioning of the special purpose vehicle and a loan for the actual works that need to be done.

"When it comes to e-governance, we are talking about establishing the protocols that are necessary for the public administration to operate and interoperate, and to procure the infrastructure - software and hardware - to a point that will allow that interoperability. In that respect, we need to talk to the private sector to know where the best practices lie - best protocols, capacities in Nigeria."

He said, "For digital skills, this is an area where we are already present along with our friends from GIZ. The GIZ has already launched a programme called Digital Transformation Centres (DTC), Where Lagos is the heart, which includes a programme management unit. We also have a practice hub for digital skills in Lagos called NitHub, at the University of Lagos. We have other hubs that we support throughout the country.

"We organise peer-to-peer activities to develop skills and progressively align with Minister Tijani's agenda - 3 Million Technological Talents (3MTT). We are looking at how we can certify skills through international certifications backed up by practical experience in the hubs that we support and through other mechanisms."